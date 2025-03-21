"I didn't correctly word my reply" - When Gabby Douglas apologized to Aly Raisman for telling her 'dressing in a provocative way entices wrong crowd'

Gabby Douglas once publicly apologized to her former teammate Aly Raisman after suggesting to the gymnast that it was better to dress modestly and not entice the wrong people. Although Douglas was responding to Raisman's call for a stop to victim shaping, her reply sparked public outrage.

Raisman has been vocal about facing sexual abuse in gymnastics, but when she did a photo shoot for SI Swimsuit cover in 2017, the Olympic champion faced criticism for dressing in a seemingly provocative way. However, she stood her ground and argued that a woman wearing 'sexy clothes' didn't give a man the right to shame her.

"Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse ... Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage all of you to wear what you feel good in."

Douglas wrote in response (via CBS Sports):

"however it is our responsibility to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd."

It sparked widespread outrage against Douglas, with Simone Biles also speaking out against it, claiming she wasn't surprised.

However, Douglas was quick to realize her mistake and apologized to Raisman.

"i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you," Gabby Douglas wrote.

Douglas apologized to Raisman publicly a few more times afterward while also confessing that she had faced sexual abuse from USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. While Nassar is in jail, currently all is good between the two gymnasts who won two Olympic team gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Aly Raisman's reaction to Gabby Douglas' announcing her comeback

Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016 - Source: Getty

Gabby Douglas went on nearly a decade-long hiatus after the 2016 Rio Olympics without announcing retirement. She, however, announced her intentions to come back seven years later in 2023, claiming she missed the sport after watching the 2022 Gymnastics Championships.

Aly Raisman was delighted over the gymnast's decision and threw her support behind the teammate.

“I was so impressed and so excited when I saw on Twitter that she was coming back and like, I just admire her so much,” Raisman told NBC in 2023. “I think if anybody could do it, it’s her [Douglas].”

However, Douglas' comeback didn't go well. The 29-year-old only managed to compete in one full competition at the American Classic before withdrawing mid-meet from the U.S. Classic. She suffered an ankle injury a few days later and withdrew her bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

But one shouldn't count Douglas out yet as she is preparing for a return at the 2028 LA Olympics.

