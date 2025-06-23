“I didn’t want to be in the sport anymore" - When Michael Phelps opened up on suffering with post-Olympics depression

Michael Phelps has enjoyed an unparalleled swimming career with multiple Olympic and World Championship medals and world records. He once opened up about suffering from post-Olympics depression after his appearance at the 2012 London Games.

Phelps has experienced post-Olympics depression after every Quadrennial Games participation. He first experienced the rough patch after the 2004 Games, followed by the 2008 edition. He struggled with anxiety and depression after the London Games to the extent that he no longer wanted to practice his sport and hung up his swimming glasses and cap.

“Really, after every Olympics I think I fell into a major state of depression,” said Phelps. "I would say ’04 was probably the first depression spell I went through.”

2012 marked a tough year for his mental health well well-being, leading to suicidal thoughts. The legendary swimmer practiced isolation and struggled with basic functions like eating and sleeping. Reminiscing about the toughest episode to endure after the London Games, Phelps made his feelings known in an interview with edition.cnn.com in January 2018.

“I didn’t want to be in the sport anymore … I didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Following the brief challenging period, Phelps resorted to therapy and made his return to the sport in 2014.

"I am extremely thankful that I did not take my life" - When Michael Phelps revealed how therapy helped him overcome depression

Michael Phelps of the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the same interview with edition.cnn.com, Michael Phelps expressed his relief for overcoming suicidal thoughts. He further stated that while he was initially nervous to undergo therapy, countering his feelings was more meaningful than winning an Olympic gold medal.

“I remember going to treatment my very first day, I was shaking, shaking because I was nervous about the change that was coming up,” Phelps said. “I was very good at compartmentalizing things and stuffing things away that I didn’t want to talk about, I didn’t want to deal with, I didn’t want to bring up – I just never ever wanted to see those things."

“Those moments and those feelings and those emotions for me are light years better than winning the Olympic gold medal,” Phelps added. “I am extremely thankful that I did not take my life.”

After returning to the sport in 2014, Michael Phelps competed in his last Games at the 2016 Olympics, where he won five medals.

