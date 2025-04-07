"I was expecting some criticism at first"- When Simone Biles opened up about her decision to step back from competing

Simone Biles has spoken about having different expectations after she chose to take some time off from gymnastics. She made this decision to focus on her mental health and was surprised by the immense support from fans.

She marched onto her second consecutive Olympic appearance in Tokyo with fans anticipating another medal-winning spree from the American athlete. However, with an unexpected turn of events, Simone Biles withdrew from the entire Olympics after completing her first rotation, citing mental health reasons.

Her withdrawal met with disapproval on social media, questioning her potential, and led to her fans labeling her a 'quitter.' Biles has spoken about how it affected her on numerous occasions. As if that were not enough, she also kept away from gymnastics to concentrate on her mental health and to continue her effective practice. Simone Biles spoke about her decision to step aside temporarily while receiving the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from BBC Sports.

The Olympic gold medalist initially expected a backlash but was surprised by positive comments and messages. Moreover, she expressed how speaking about her mental health struggles openly was one of the hardest decisions of her life.

"That was the hardest decision of my life, but I chose to speak out to show mental health struggles are nothing to be ashamed of. I was expecting some criticism at first, but what happened was the complete opposite. The support and encouragement I received was overwhelming, and it fills my heart to think of those positive words," she said.

Biles thanked her family and friends for their constant support during tough times.

Simone Biles opens up about working on her mental health after the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles opened up about working on her mental health in an interview with Olympics.com. The American athlete revealed that she visited her therapist regularly as she prepared for major competitions.

Moreover, she followed a 'day-by-day' approach to assess her situation and whether she needed more therapy.

"I did see my therapist the other day…. We’re taking it day-by-day to see if I need extra therapy while I’m here, but so far, so good. The Olympics is such a draining process for the athletes when it’s multiple days of competition, so you definitely have to be on top of your mental, as well as your physical. So as long as we’re doing that, then, we’re good," she said.

According to Biles, an athlete should be both physically and mentally fit to compete in the Olympic Games. Further, she revealed that sharing her challenges regarding mental wellness allowed other people dealing with similar problems not to feel alone.

