"I had this fierce drive to prove myself" - When Simone Biles opened up about her battling insecurities with her height during early gymnastics days

In her memoir Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Simone Biles shared that even though she was smaller than many gymnasts, it didn't stop her. Even though she was four feet eight inches, she got the nickname 'swoldger' for her strong muscles. Biles knew she was stronger than many boys in her class. This gave her confidence and made her work in gymnastics.

Biles wrote that someone told her to do five push-ups, and she would do ten. If anyone doubted her, she kept practicing until she got it right. She started gymnastics at six, later than most top athletes. However, it motivated her to train harder. She never attempted a skill without mastering it first.

Reflecting on her insecurities with her height, the gold medalist wrote:

"Maybe because I was always so much smaller than everyone around me, I had this fierce drive to prove myself. So if someone told me to do five push-ups, I’d do ten. If someone tried to tell me I couldn’t perform a skill (except maybe on bars, but we’ll get to that later), it only made me want to do that skill flawlessly."

Biles further shared that, although she was fearless, she understood the dangers of gymnastics and never took unnecessary risks. Her focus on preparation and discipline gave her confidence, knowing she had put in the effort.

In 2024, Simone Biles looked back on her 2024 Paris success, emphasizing the strength that supported her success.

Simone Biles expresses pride in strength during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

At the 2024 Paris Games, Simone Biles made a successful comeback after her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Games following her mental health condition called 'twisties.' In Paris, she secured three gold medals and one silver, bringing her Olympic medal tally to 11.

The gymnast claimed the gold in the women's all-around competition with her signature moves with a score of 59.131. She also played a key role in leading Team USA to victory, leading the team to 171.296.

Reflecting on her performance at the Paris Olympics, during an interview with ABS-CBN News in August 2024, she said:

"Just showing my strength through and through and just coming out on top each and every time so I’m just really proud of that."

Apart from Simone Biles' Olympic success, she earned a total of 30 medals, including 23 golds, four silvers, and three bronzes at World Championship events.

