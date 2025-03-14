Simone Biles once recalled a challenging training session that pushed her to her limits and also made her frustrated with her coach Aimee Boorman's methods. Biles began her gymnastics career at the age of eight, training under Aimee.

In her autobiography titled Courage to Soar, which was published in 2016, Biles reflected on one of her grueling training sessions when she was struggling to complete her routines on the balance beam.

After Biles arrived late for her training, Boorman asked her to execute ten flawless beam routines on the balance beam, which did not sit well with the gymnast, leading her to protest. Further, Biles also started struggling to execute her skills.

Although Biles believed her routines were perfect, her frustration increased as coach Boorman rejected them, saying they lacked perfection and deemed them invalid. Reflecting on the session in her Autobiography, Biles wrote:

"I was late getting back from my mid-morning break, and we both knew it. But I was acting all casual, like it didn’t even matter. 'Ten routines on beam,” Aimee said,' Biles wrote. “Ten routines? That’s too many!” I protested. Aimee didn’t even look in my direction. She was clearly not happy with me."

Recalling how her coach did not seem satisfied with her attempts, Biles added:

"All through beam practice, Aimee kept repeating that. 'No, doesn’t count. You missed the connection. Start over.' I was getting aggravated because sometimes Aimee stopped me when I was sure I’d made the connection."

Boorman coached Simone Biles for 11 years, honing her skills with a variety of training methods.

Coach Aimee Boorman helped Simone Biles win three world all-around championship titles

Simone Biles of the United States with coach Aimee Boorman during the Rio Olympics in Brazil. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles' longtime coach, Aimee Boorman led the 27-year-old to three world all-around championship titles and helped her win four U.S. all-around first-place medals. Boorman trained the former at the World Champions Centre, an elite level training facility in Spring, Texas, which was set up by Biles' parents, Ronald and Nellie.

Under coach Aimee Boorman's guidance, Biles clinched the all-around titles at the world championships for three consecutive years (2013, 2014, and 2015). Boorman also mentored the legendary gymnast during the 2016 Olympics.

In her Olympics debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Biles collected five medals, including four gold medals in team, all-around, vault, and floor and one bronze medal in the balance beam event. They parted ways after the 2016 Olympic Games.

