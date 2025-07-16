"I guess I can win 15 gold medals if I want to" - When Michael Phelps opened up about frustrating moment during press conference before race

Michael Phelps once opened up on the frustrating moment he experienced during a press conference ahead of the Olympic Trials. Since no relay events were held during the Trials, Phelps and his coach decided that the former swimmer would compete in six events, fully aware that if he qualified in all six, he would likely have to drop the 200m freestyle or backstroke.

In a press conference before the Trials, Phelps experienced a pressure-building moment when he was asked how he was so confident, when in reality, he was nervous. At the same moment, the journalist kept nagging him about how many gold medals he would win. Phelps was not able to hold his cool any longer and said 15, although he was only hoping for one.

“Michael, how many gold medals can you win?” someone asked. “Anything is possible,” I said, “I don’t think you should ever talk about things you can’t do. 'Michael, what will it take to win seven gold medals?' 'Well, I have to have the best meet of my career, but I’d be happy with one gold medal.' 'Michael, will people think you failed if you don’t win seven gold medals?'"

“I hope not. I’ve always dreamed of winning a gold medal …'M'Michael, just how many gold medals can you win?' Finally I was feeling punchy, as if I should lose control and tell a joke, something to break the tension. “'I guess I can win 15 gold medals if I want to'" (via Michael Phelps: Beneath the Surface memoir)

Michael Phelps holds an impressive record at the World Championships

Michael Phelps has achieved multiple records, one of which was recently highlighted by SwimSwam. He is the swimmer with the highest number of world records at a single World Championships, which he posted during his campaign at the 2003 Championships in Barcelona.

Phelps shattered the world records in 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, twice in 200m IM, and 400m IM. He clocked 51.47 seconds in the semifinal round of the 100m butterfly and 1:53.93 in the 200m butterfly semifinal. The former swimmer went on to set another world record in the 200m IM semifinal with 1:57.52 and the final round with 1:56.04.

He also posted the 400m IM record with 4:09:09. The former swimmer also listed five world records at the 2007 Melbourne World Championships.

