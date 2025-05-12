“I know I can tough it out now" - When Katie Ledecky opened up on winning amid navigating serious illness

Katie Ledecky once opened up on winning a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships, held in Gwangju, South Korea, despite navigating a serious illness. Ahead of her appearance at the 2019 World Championships, Ledecky started experiencing unexpected headaches, irregular pulse, elevated heart rate, sleeplessness, and nausea.

Ad

The setback forced her to settle for a silver medal in the 400m freestyle and withdraw from the 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Despite the challenging chain of events, Ledecky was determined to execute a winning performance and messaged her then-coach Greg Meehan.

“I so, so badly want to have a good swim tomorrow,” she wrote. “Watching all those records tumble really fired me up.” (via seattletimes.com)

Ad

Trending

The legendary swimmer competed in her pet event, the 800m freestyle. Ledecky led the first half of the race until Italy's Simona Quadarella took charge in the latter half. However, Ledecky displayed her peerless skills and surged ahead of the Italian in the last 50m of the race. Following the race, she showed confidence in her capability while reflecting on the race.

“I know I can tough it out now if something like this comes up,” she said. “Kind of knew I had a little more speed than Simona and trusted that I could rely on that in the end. I just wanted to end on the best possible note."

Ad

Katie Ledecky won the gold medal in the event by clocking 8:13.58 minutes.

Katie Ledecky takes pride in breaking the 800m world record at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series

Katie Ledecky during the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series at Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky recently took pride in breaking the 800m world record at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim, held at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Florida, recording an impressive time of 8:04.12 minutes.

Ad

"I can’t stop smiling, it's been like that all week though, so it’s not really new," Ledecky said. "It’s been so many years in the making to do it tonight. It’s been an incredible night. There is always a story to each world record that I set."

"The crowd was amazing tonight; I couldn’t have done it without that. I flipped at the 750, and it was loud in here, and I just told myself I’m not letting this opportunity go to waste and started sprinting.” (via people.com)

She earned the record-breaking feat by surpassing her previous world record of 8:04.79 minutes, which she posted at the 2016 Olympic Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More