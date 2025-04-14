  • home icon
  "I'm going to try homeschool" - When Simone Biles told her parents about making an academic decision to favor her gymnastics training

"I’m going to try homeschool” - When Simone Biles told her parents about making an academic decision to favor her gymnastics training

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Apr 14, 2025 11:46 GMT
Simone Biles of United States during the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.
Simone Biles of United States during the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles once opened up on announcing her decision to opt for homeschooling over private school to focus on her gymnastics training. Biles attended the Benfer Elementary School in Harris County till 2012.

Biles has so far enjoyed a successful career. However, she has also faced a few setbacks, including the 2011 National Championships, when she missed the qualification for making the USA team. Following this, her training intensified which put her into the dilemma of opting between homeschooling and private school.

However, after realizing that her talent and passion for the sport were gifts from God, she chose homeschooling, allowing herself to commit to more intense training. In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles reflected on the confusion.

"I realized God had given me the ability to do gymnastics in a powerful way," Biles wrote. "He’d also gifted me with a love for the sport and a passion for competing. I didn’t want to waste that. Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable. Besides, if it turned out that all the extra hours I’d now be putting in at the gym didn’t give me enough of an edge to make the national team next year, I could always go to the public high school for tenth grade."
She added:

"Okay, Mom, I’m going to try homeschool." "Thank God," Mom said. "And guess what? I already have the perfect teacher lined up for you."

"I was a whiner and a procrastinator" - When Simone Biles opened up about being tutored by her father

Simone Biles of the United States during the Women's Balance Beam Final in Paris, France.
Simone Biles of the United States during the Women's Balance Beam Final in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar, Simone Biles opened up about being tutored by her father Ronald Nellie. After Biles decided to opt for homeschooling, her mother Nellie chose Biles' father to be her tutor. However, it frequently led to arguments as her father thought she was a 'whiner and a procrastinator.'

"He simply adjusted his hours so that he could devote four of them to tutoring me in between my morning and afternoon workouts at the gym," Biles stated. "Right from the start, it was a disaster. What teenager wants her father teaching her history and algebra? Dad thought I was a whiner and a procrastinator, which made him exasperated and annoyed. We ended up fussing at each other almost every single day."

Simone Biles' parents also built the World Champions Centre, an elite-level training facility that eased her training schedules.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

