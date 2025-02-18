"I had people that I wanted to prove wrong"- When Sha'Carri Richardson reflected on what fueled her discipline in high school and college transition

Sha'Carri Richardson once reflected on the factors that fueled her discipline during high school, especially in 11th and 12th grade, and how they helped her transition to college. She attended Carter High School in Dallas before moving on to Louisiana State University (LSU) for her collegiate career in 2018.

In a 2021 virtual interview, she listed the factors that played a crucial role in her smooth transition to college life. These included her early understanding of how much hard work it takes to succeed in her sport, developing strong discipline during those years, and staying focused on her goals. Via FloTrack, she mentioned what fueled her, saying (10:30 onwards):

“I would say if anything that I take most from that time of my life training-wise, I would say the amount of work I realized it takes to be great and also doing that. I feel like I learned most of my self-discipline during that time period as well. Just knowing that I have capabilities that I was blessed with on top of the fact that I'm willing to put work ethic on top of that, showing the results even in high school, what I was able to do.”

Sha'Carri Richardson added that having specific goals including a desire to prove people wrong and a commitment to make her loved ones proud also played a significant role in her successful transition, saying:

“And just being able to just remember that and roll that over going into college, still being able to discipline myself because I knew I had certain things in mind I wanted to do and, people that I wanted to prove wrong, people that I want to make proud…In high school, I was working out twice a day...So it literally just strengthened my work ethic and my self-discipline, which I, even to this day, am glad that I found.”

She joined the LSU track and field team in 2018 and turned professional a year later, following her impressive performances as a freshman. Now a two-time Olympic medalist with gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m, Sha'Carri Richardson once shared her self-care routine during competitions.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on her self-care routine during competitions

Sha'carri Richardson at Paris Olympics. PHOTO: Getty Images

After her medal-winning performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson spoke with Refinery29.com for an interview, where she talked about how she focuses on herself and avoids distractions. The American sprinter said:

“I would say, honestly, just focusing on myself consistently, and knowing that, yes, I may not be able to control certain things outside of me, but I can control my skincare. I can control my eating, I can control the energy that I apply to whatever it is that I am doing.”

“No matter the day, no matter the event, no matter the issue, no matter the joy in whatever I was doing, I was able to sit in that moment when I'm cleansing my face and just be me,” the 24-year also added.

The 2023 100m world champion described having a routine as ‘almost calming’ and shared how maintaining a consistent skincare and cleansing routine helped her relax and decompress, especially in high-pressure environments like the Olympic Games.

