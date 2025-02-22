“I was a racehorse with blinders on” - When Michael Phelps reflected on his intense preparation and mindset for 2008 Beijing Olympics

Michael Phelps once reflected on his intense training and mindset for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. During this appearance, Phelps had the most terrific performance in an Olympic year, where he not only collected eight gold medals but also shattered the world record in seven of those, including team disciplines.

Ad

He talked about his 2008 Beijing Olympic experience during an interaction with NBA star Chris Paul on Bloomberg Talk platform in an April 2022 interview. Michael Phelps opened up on his intense preparation, stating (4:50 onwards):

“During that week in Beijing, I think I swam 60,000 meters. So, during a regular training week I was swimming 80 to 100,000 meters. So because of all the warm ups, warm downs, this, that, and the other, I had to be extremely prepared. And that week took eight years to get prepared for. I had to swim that event program over and over and over again.”

Ad

Trending

The swimming icon also shared how every part of his races were planned beforehand, resulting in his success in Beijing.

“So in '08, I didn't see anything else. I was like, almost like a racehorse with blinders on. I knew exactly what I had to do. I knew like to the second, I knew where I had to be at every, every single day,” Michael Phelps added.

Ad

Ad

Retiring at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Michael Phelps concluded his remarkable swimming career as the most decorated Olympian of all time, winning 28 overall medals which included 23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze.

Michael Phelps reflects on his experience being a part of 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Michael Phelps at Paris Olympics (Photo by Luke Hales /Getty Images)

Michael Phelps opened up about his experience attending the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. In an August 2024 interview with GQ.com, the retired swimmer shared how he ‘instantly’ said yes to the offer of being part of the Games’ opening ceremony and reflected on how he felt attending the grand occasion, saying:

Ad

“For me, it was so incredible to be coming down the Seine. I've had a couple experiences where I've gone to work by boat on the end, and I mean, it's like chills up my arms, up my body, just thinking about it because again, it's back to the magic of the Olympics, the uniqueness of the Olympics and how we do all get to come together.”

Ad

“So for me, being a part of that with all of the athletes that are getting ready to compete in an Olympics, what a hundred years from having it before is special,” he further mentioned.

During the opening ceremony held in Paris, athletes were taken on boats towards the Eiffel Tower during the Parade of Nations, unlike other editions of the Olympics which are held inside a stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback