"I remember feeling unsettled during that transition" - When  Simone Biles opened up on her experience of changing training centers

Simone Biles once opened up about her feelings about changing her training centers with her first and longtime coach, Aimee Boorman. She started her gymnastics journey under coach Boorman as an eight-year-old at Bannon's gymnastics center.

The coach-student continued their journey at Bannon's gymnastics till 2014, after which they left and started training at AIM (Athletes in Motion). Biles and Boorman were joined by Adria, four other gymnasts, and a former Bannon’s coach, Selinda. They trained at the new place for six months while Biles' parents, Ronald and Nellie, were busy constructing the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas.

In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles reflected on their awkward situation while training at AIM as starting their own program (WCC) into someone's existing one created tension.

"Right after Aimee left Bannon’s, my parents leased space at a gym called AIM, which stands for Athletes in Motion," Biles wrote. "It was awkward trying to run our start-up WCC program in the middle of someone else’s business. We always had to be aware of not getting in the other team’s way, and if we invited people to join our team, instead of AIM’s, it got a little weird. I remember feeling unsettled during that transition."

"Go out there and enjoy yourself" - When Simone Biles opened up about coach Boorman's significant advice

Simone Biles with coach Aimee Boorman during the 2015 P&G Gymnastics Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

In her autobiography, Simone Biles reflected on her coach Aimee Boorman's significant advice that highlighted enjoying and loving the sport while not putting pressure on herself.

"Aimee and I had formed a strong bond over the years," Biles wrote. "She felt like family to me. She knew where I was confident and where I was less sure, and she believed in me.

"Most important of all, I trusted her. Aimee also wanted me to have fun. She knew I loved gymnastics, and she didn’t want that to ever change. Before meets, she’d say, 'Okay, Simone, go out there and enjoy yourself."

Coach Boorman trained the legendary gymnast for 11 years. She led Simone Biles to three consecutive world titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015 and four U.S. all-around first-place titles. She also accompanied Biles to her debut Olympics during the Rio Games, where she bagged four gold medals.

