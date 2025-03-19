"I remember getting picked on as a kid for having big ears"- When Michael Phelps spoke about his unconventional childhood & struggles as young swimmer

In 2023, Michael Phelps revealed that he was bullied over the shape of his ears and shaving his legs at a young age. The American said he was left without friends and turned his attention to swimming.

Ad

Phelps is widely regarded as the greatest Olympian in history, having won a record 28 Olympic medals. He, however, struggled with ADHD at a young age and was also bullied for wearing a swimsuit and the shape of his ears.

The 23-time Olympic champion made the revelation during an appearance on Blue Wire podcast, saying:

“I remember getting picked on as a kid for having big ears for shaving my legs for wearing I don't want to say a speedo but that's what everybody knows it a brief uh swimsuit.

Ad

Trending

“So, like for me I didn't really have too many friends growing up, like I was kinda in my own world. So, for me it was like everything I wanted to was in the swimming pool,” Michael Phelps added. [2:17 onwards]

Ad

Phelps became so involved in swimming that he famously trained each day for five straight years. The American swimmer was coached by Bob Bowman and their training regime was fairly intense.

Bob Bowman claims Leon Marchand would quit in two days if he trains him like Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps and Leon Marchand at the World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Leon Marchand is widely touted as the next big thing in swimming and was true to his billing, winning four gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Fans have started comparing the French swimmer with Michael Phelps lately, but Bob Bowman, who now coaches Marchand, suggested the American was way ahead.

Ad

Speaking during an appearance on The Unfiltered Waters Podcast in January 2025, Bowman claimed if he trained Marchand the way he trained Phelps, the French swimmer would quit him in two days.

“I try to keep them very separate, they are, they are just like as people couldn't be more different," Bowman said. "Sometimes in practice pretty similar. They have this kind of underlying mindset that they just want to get better all the time, they both share that."

Ad

“There's some things that they really share but in terms of who they are asking people it's amazing. If I coach Leon Marchand ilike I coached Michael Phelps, he would quit in like two days. If I coached Michael like I coached Leon, he wouldn't have done anything near what he did, you know what I mean so I'm glad I knew the difference.”

Marchand held the honor of breaking Phelps' last standing individual record in the 400m IM. The Olympic medal record holder was in attendance, and although not happy to lose his record, he was content that it remained in the family with Bowman and Marchand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback