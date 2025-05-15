“I still get nervous" - When Katie Ledecky opened up feeling the pressure before major competitions

Katie Ledecky once opened up about the pressure she felt before major competitions. Ledecky has enjoyed an illustrious career so far, clinching 14 Olympic and 26 World Championships medals.

Ahead of her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, Ledecká surpassed the legendary swimmer Michael Phelps' record for career's most individual world swimming titles. While Phelps had a tally of 15 world swimming titles, Ledecky surpassed the number by winning her 16th title at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

She achieved this feat by dominating her pet event, the 800m freestyle. In an interview with CNN.com following the feat, Ledecky opened up about dealing with nerves before races. However, the multiple-time world record holder viewed it as a good sign, stating it was a sign she cared for the race.

“I still get nervous. I’m not nervous right now because I just came off the big meet, but I know that I have a big year ahead of me," Ledecky said. "A lot of hard work that I need to put in if I want to achieve the goals that I have for myself, so I know that I want to be nervous when I get behind the blocks in Paris because that means I care about what I’m doing."

“But I know at the end of the day I’m just going to smile and have a lot of fun while I’m doing it, and that’ll take care of the nerves and I’ll give my best effort, that’s for sure," Katie Ledecky added.

Katie Ledecky etches history after surpassing her previous 800m freestyle world record at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series

Katie Ledecky at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky recently competed at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series, held from April 30 to May 3, at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Florida. The American swimmer recorded an impressive time of 8:04.12 to register a new world record in the women's 800m freestyle event while cementing her legacy.

“I can’t stop smiling, it’s been like that all week though, so it’s not really new,” she said after the race (via CNN.com). “It’s been so many years in the making to do it tonight. It’s been an incredible night.”

The Paris Olympics medalist completed the race 20 seconds ahead of her competitor. The American swimmer achieved this feat by defeating Jillian Cox and Claire Weinstein, who posted 8:23.58 and 8:26.06, respectively. Ledecky shaved off six seconds from her previous world record of 8:04.79, which she set at the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio.

