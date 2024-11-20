"I can't tell you how scared I was" - When Simone Biles recalled introducing her husband Jonathan Owens to parents for first time

Simone Biles once recalled that she was scared to introduce her husband Jonathan Owens to her parents at the start of their relationship. The couple met in 2020 and tied the knot three years later in April 2023.

Biles and Owens met through an online dating platform. Raya, in early 2020. It was the Olympic medal-winning gymnast who made the first move while Owens had no idea about her popularity.

While the couple hit it off quickly, Biles was hesitant to invite Owens to her house before her sister Adria Biles made the move one day. However, the seven-time Olympic champion was most scared when the time came to introduce the NFL player to her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles.

Explaining her fears in an episode of the 2021 Facebook Watch documentary 'Simone vs herself', she said:

"Mama Biles, I can't tell you how scared I was to take him over there. I was like Oh my gosh, you know, my parents are a little harsh, so don't worry if they don't like you." [8:40 onwards]

However, when she finally invited him over for dinner with her family, Biles' fears turned out to be unnecessary as Owens was received well by everyone.

"But then he met my brother, met my family and they just clashed really well and I was like wow. Now they invite him over and one time he went over there without me. But yeah, it's great," Simone Biles added.

The couple got engaged later in February 2022 before tying the knot during an intimate courthouse wedding in Texas in April 2023. The pair celebrated the occasion with a destination wedding a month later in Mexico.

Simone Biles explains why she and Jonathan Owens are a perfect match

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago White Sox - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose for a selfie (Source: Getty)

Speaking in an interview with Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb ahead of her engagement in January 2022, Simone Biles said she mixed well with her husband Jonathan Owens, and that having a lot of similar interests between them made their relationship seamless.

"I just love him. We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless," she said.

And he also has a bulldog, so I feel like, besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing. And our dogs get along well," she added.

The couple have been regular at each other's respective athletic events with Owens recently taking a week-long break to support Biles at the Paris Olympics.

