"I couldn't think of a better birthday gift"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reminisced about running in her only race with idol Allyson Felix

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran in her only race with the track and field legend Allyson Felix at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as part of USA's 4x400m relay team. The American quartet won the gold medal on the same day as McLaughlin-Levrone's birthday.

McLaughlin-Levrone made her debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics but didn't advance beyond the semifinals, while Felix was in her third Games and won three medals. Felix took the gold medals in the 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay and a silver in the 400m.

The duo was paired for the 4x400m relay finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was McLaughlin-Levrone's first such race of her career, but as she was fresh off a world record run in the 400m hurdles, the 25-year-old was trusted to run the first relay leg in the finals.

"I was thrilled to be on the team but a little less thrilled when I found out that I would be the leadoff leg. I’d never run first in a 4-by-4 in my life. It’s considered the longest leg and, in my opinion, the least fun to run. Still, I was grateful for the opportunity," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wrote in her 2024 memoir 'Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear To Faith.'

McLaughlin handed the baton to Felix and termed it a legendary moment, and when they won the gold medal in 3:16.85, the 25-year-old exclaimed she couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift.

"I ran well and had the lead when I handed the baton to Allyson. What a legendary moment that was. The first and only time I ever got to be in a race with her. What a full-circle moment. The four of us won gold. And we won it on the day I turned twenty-two. I couldn’t think of a better birthday present," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added.

While the Tokyo Olympics was Felix's last appearance, McLaughlin-Levrone defended both of her Olympic titles in Paris last year. She clocked a new world record time of 50.37s to win the 400m hurdles gold medal and ran the third fastest leg of 47.71s for the 4x400m relay gold.

"What we are watching is not normal" - Allyson Felix on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Allyson Felix at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone first broke the 400m hurdles world record at the 2020 Olympic Trials, clocking 51.90s for her maiden gold medal. After breaking it again at the Olympic Games that year, she broke it twice in 2022 and then again at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

McLaughlin-Levrone clocked 50.65s for her fifth record, leaving Felix in awe, just like the rest of the world.

"Sydney [McLaughlin-Levrone] is definitely a generational talent. You know, I think we have to realize that what we're watching is not normal. And it's very rare. I think it's hard sometimes since she makes it look so easy, " Allyson Felix said told NBC.

"But she's doing things that no one has ever done before and so it's always so exciting when she gets on the track," she added.

Felix retired following the 2022 World Championships with a record of 20 medals, including 14 golds. She is also the most decorated US track and field athlete in history with 11 Olympic medals.

