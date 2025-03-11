"I’ve devoured stories of gymnasts who travel and compete internationally"- When Simone Biles opened up about finding inspiration for her career

In her memoir Courage to Soar, published in 2016, Simone Biles recalled how she watched various gymnasts compete on the international level. The 27-year-old mentioned that she drew inspiration from these athletes.

In the ninth chapter titled 'Bar Release', Biles recalled how she asked coach Karolyi for help. However, Martha Karolyi refused to accept her into her program, claiming her bar skills were not good enough.

Concerned about her daughter's progress, Simone's mother Nellie, asked coach Aimee Boorman if she could train her daughter at the elite level.

Biles worked hard and ended up securing fourth place all-around at the Region 3 Championships, qualifying for JO Nationals. She also claimed third all-around and first on floor, finishing that season as the 2010 US Challenge Pre-Elite All-Around Champion.

Noting how she took inspiration from previous generations of gymnasts, Simone Biles wrote:

"As long as I can remember, I’ve devoured stories of gymnasts who travel and compete internationally as part of the USA women’s national team. And in the gym, I’d press Aimee to teach me more of the tricky, highstart-value combinations that might one day land me on the same podium as the top elite girls in my sport. How can I get where they are? I wondered obsessively. What skills do they have that I don’t?"

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles won three Gold medals and one Silver medal.

Simone Biles reflects on finding inspiration

Simone Biles at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" - Source: Getty

Speaking to Olympics.com in 2020, Simone Biles mentioned how she didn't remember watching any gymnasts of color take the mat during her childhood. She then recalled Gabby Douglas' all-around gold at the 2012 Olympics, which inspired her to believe she could achieve the same.

Simone Biles said (via Olympics.com)

"Growing up, I didn’t see very many Black gymnasts… So whenever I did, I felt really inspired to go out there and want to be as good as them. I remember watching Gabby Douglas win the 2012 Olympics, and I was like, If she can do it, I can do it."

At her first Olympics in Rio 2016, Biles claimed four gold medals and one bronze. She added to her medal tally four years later, winning silver in the team event and bronze on the beam at Rio. So far, she has competed in three Olympic Games, clinching a total of 11 medals, including seven gold, two silver, and two bronze.

