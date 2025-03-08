"I won’t be able to do my career forever”- When Simone Biles opened up about having no regrets as she navigated through her gymnastics career

Simone Biles once opened up about having no regrets after she concluded her career. The American gymnast revealed that she uses that thought as motivation whenever she is undergoing any struggles or tough times while navigating through her gymnastics career.

Biles faced the biggest challenge of her career at the Tokyo Olympics, where she withdrew her participation before the team finals, citing mental health reasons. She received a lot of backlash on social media for her withdrawal. Simone Biles spoke about the aftermath of the withdrawal in multiple interviews and revealed how it had a profound impact on her.

After addressing the situation, Simone Biles returned to the gym to train for her upcoming events. She spoke to Olympics.com about handling such setbacks and continuing her career despite multiple shortcomings. The most decorated gymnast revealed that she wanted to conclude her career without any regrets; that is the reason she always tries to put forward her best effort during training as well as competing on the global stage.

“I think mostly it was [thinking about] in 10 years, whenever I look back, do I want to have any regrets? Do I want to be watching, say Worlds or Paris on the TV and be like, ‘Wow, if I would have just gone into the gym and just put a little effort in…’ Because I will always get to do whatever I want to do after my career is over. But I won’t be able to do my career forever,"she said.

Furthermore, Biles said that over a period of time, her definition of success has also changed. The American athlete revealed that now she focuses more on enjoying the process and having fun rather than being stressed about the outcome.

Simone Biles opens up about continuing to improve despite outright dominance in the sport

Simone Biles competes at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about continuing to improve her performance despite great achievements in an interview with Olympics.com. The American athlete revealed she believes that there is always a scope of improvement and one must constantly try to evolve and push through one's limits.

Moreover, Biles revealed that she is always open to suggestions about improvements and keeps an open mindset while training.

“I think we've realized along this journey that I can keep doing this and I can keep improving," she said. "If I'm the one to say, ‘Hey, like, I don't want to do this,’ then obviously we won't. But I haven't really said anything,” she said.

Furthermore, Simone Biles revealed that her team had incorporated a different training approach after the Tokyo Olympics so that she is mentally and physically prepared to compete in the future.

