Is Mondo Duplantis fast over 100m distance? Everything about the world record holder's other track and field interests

Mondo Duplantis is the world record holder in the men's pole vault. After first setting the highest jump in 2020 with 6.17m, he has gone on to break that mark seven more times, with the current record being 6.24m. While he continues to push higher up, the 24-year-old has had other track and field interests as well, especially over the 100m sprint.

Duplantis has challenged the fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah for a 100m sprint, claiming that he would beat her. During a press conference in 2022, Duplantis admitted that he had the desire to run the 100m sprint, which he had last done in 2018. The Jamaican was sitting on the same panel and asked:

“Will you say you can do a 100m against me?” (via Olympics.com)

Duplantis replied:

"I would beat you, yeah.”

While they haven't met yet, Mondo Duplantis has the capability to beat Elaine Thompson-Herah. He has a personal best of 10.57 in all conditions while the 100m world champion is the second fastest woman in 10.54s. Duplantis last ran the 100m professionally on April 26th, 2018 in the USA, where he clocked 10.57 seconds. Three days before that, he had run 10.69s.

During a press conference at Ostrava Golden Spike 2024, Mondo Duplantis claimed that he was still ready to race Elaine Thompson-Herah over the 100m distance. He also claimed that he had been wanting to sprint over the 100m since 2018, the last time he ran the distance.

Duplantis has also been a long jumper. He last jumped professionally in 2017, having posted 7.15m twice in April and May that year.

Mondo Duplantis is close to breaking his world record again

2024 Diamend League Suzhou Meeting- Mondo Duplantis after narrowly missing the world record

Mondo Duplantis opened his 2024 outdoor season at the Xiamen Diamond League. In the season opener, he broke his world record from last year. Duplantis jumped 6.24m to take the gold medal in the first Diamond League meet of the year.

A week later, he came very close to beating the 6.24m mark as well. While Duplantis won the Shanghai Diamond League title in 6.00m, he came close to jumping 6.25m thrice.

Duplantis recently featured in Ostrava Golden Spike, making a few more attempts at the world record. The Olympic champion will now compete at the Stockholm Diamond League, scheduled on June 2.