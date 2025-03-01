"It just didn’t seem fair"- When Simone Biles opened up about the difference between men's and women's gymnastics

Simone Biles, in her memoir Courage to Soar (2016), shared about a difficult reality in gymnastics. She discussed how male gymnasts have the luxury of enjoying college before turning professional, whereas female gymnasts peak much earlier.

The gold medalist further explained that by the time men considered going pro, many women had already been replaced by younger athletes. This forced female gymnasts to make career-defining choices sooner than their male competitors.

For Biles, the decision wasn't just about timing, but fairness. Male gymnasts could turn pro after college, but on the other hand, if she waited, sponsors would have moved on. Despite her back-to-back world titles, she had to choose between financial security and the college experience she had dreamed of for years. While men could pursue NCAA careers without sacrificing their professional future, she had to decide at just 17.

Reflecting on the reality in gymnastics, Biles wrote:

"Here’s what I found difficult to accept: I had to choose between college and turning pro while talented male gymnasts got to turn pro at the end of college. Their skill level tended to peak at around age twenty-two, when they were older and stronger, which meant they were able to enjoy competing over a much longer period."

Simone Biles continued:

"But for girls, the more our bodies matured physically, the less easily we soared and flipped and twirled through the air. Our gymnastics life span was shorter. Most of us peaked in high school. It just didn’t seem fair."

The Olympian also faced a tough choice - pursue her Olympic dream or commit to an NCAA gymnastics. She chose to forgo her NCAA experience and prioritize the Olympics, therefore turning into a professional athlete.

Biles is a three-time Olympian with 11 medals, including seven gold, two silver, and two bronze. At the 2024 Paris, she won gold in the individual all-around, team, and vault events, silver in the floor event, and placed fifth on the beam. In addition, she holds 30 World Championship medals, including 23 golds.

Simone Biles once revealed why young female gymnasts can intimidate boys

Simone Biles at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

In June 2021, Simone Biles debunked common gymnastics myths, dividing them into sport, lifestyle, and physique. She defended gymnastics as a demanding sport requiring strength, agility, and memorization. While many retire early, she noted that some continue through college.

Biles explained why female gymnasts can seem intimidating to boys, especially at a young age. She pointed out that girls, particularly gymnasts, develop muscle earlier than boys. During the interview with Glamour, she said:

"I feel like at a young age, yes, because I feel like our muscles develop way quicker than other kids our age, especially like in middle school. You don't see boys beefing up 'til like 16 to 18, 'til they hit puberty. But even before girls hit puberty, we gain muscle. So, we're typically stronger than the men in our age group. So, yes."

Later in the interview, Simone Biles admitted that gymnastics is expensive due to year-round training but dismisses fears of heights as a major obstacle.

