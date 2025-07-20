  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Sydney Mclaughlin
  • "It never came" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on quiet struggle with faith and battle with depression during college

"It never came" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on quiet struggle with faith and battle with depression during college

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Jul 20, 2025 22:30 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 10 - Source: Getty
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on her struggles with mental health and her search for comfort during her first year of college. She attended the University of Kentucky, representing the track and field team during the 2017-18 season.

Ad

She opened up about the immense expectations placed on her during college, which took a toll mentally and emotionally. She recalled being told to break 52s in the 400m hurdles and run under 50s in the open 400m.

In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith released in early 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on the pressure that left her feeling overwhelmed and exhausted. During that period, she turned to faith searching for comfort. However, she admitted that while she was seeking peace, it didn’t come right away as she wasn’t truly open to receiving it at the time, adding:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I saw so clearly at this time my need for God. There were days where I would just sit on my dorm bed looking at a Bible, not knowing what I was reading. I was searching for any sort of comfort or solace. It never came. Not because God wasn’t there but because I wasn’t truly seeking him. I was seeking a Band-Aid, something to cover the pain, something to pass the time just to get me to the next thing planned.”
Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also noted in the memoir that she eventually suffered from mild depression, which got diagnosed later. She later turned professional in June 2018, just one year after her college thus letting go of her remaining years of collegiate eligibility.

Later during the COVID-19 time, McLaughlin-Levrone was finally able to deepen her relationship with God, an experience which she has credited as something that shaped both her personal life and athletic career.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attends ESPY Awards with husband Andre Levrone

Andre Levrone and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attend the 2025 ESPY Awards (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
Andre Levrone and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attend the 2025 ESPY Awards (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wore a stylish white Victoria Beckham gown to the 2025 ESPY Awards, which she attended with her husband Andre Levrone. She accessorized the outfit with a black clutch, diamond earrings, and rings. She shared glimpses of her look on Instagram, captioning it with a white heart.

Ad
“🤍”
Ad

Allyson Felix, her training partner Athing Mu-Nikolayev, Justin Gatlin, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, and Britton Rose Wilson were among the athletes and former stars who reacted to the post, admiring the athlete’s images and the couple’s appearance.

Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the nominees for the Best Athlete in the women’s sports category alongside Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas and A’ja Wilson. Biles eventually received the honor for redeeming herself at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after withdrawing from multiple events at the Tokyo Games due to Twisties.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications