"It never came" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on quiet struggle with faith and battle with depression during college

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on her struggles with mental health and her search for comfort during her first year of college. She attended the University of Kentucky, representing the track and field team during the 2017-18 season.She opened up about the immense expectations placed on her during college, which took a toll mentally and emotionally. She recalled being told to break 52s in the 400m hurdles and run under 50s in the open 400m.In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith released in early 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on the pressure that left her feeling overwhelmed and exhausted. During that period, she turned to faith searching for comfort. However, she admitted that while she was seeking peace, it didn’t come right away as she wasn’t truly open to receiving it at the time, adding:“I saw so clearly at this time my need for God. There were days where I would just sit on my dorm bed looking at a Bible, not knowing what I was reading. I was searching for any sort of comfort or solace. It never came. Not because God wasn’t there but because I wasn’t truly seeking him. I was seeking a Band-Aid, something to cover the pain, something to pass the time just to get me to the next thing planned.”Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also noted in the memoir that she eventually suffered from mild depression, which got diagnosed later. She later turned professional in June 2018, just one year after her college thus letting go of her remaining years of collegiate eligibility.Later during the COVID-19 time, McLaughlin-Levrone was finally able to deepen her relationship with God, an experience which she has credited as something that shaped both her personal life and athletic career.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attends ESPY Awards with husband Andre LevroneAndre Levrone and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attend the 2025 ESPY Awards (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wore a stylish white Victoria Beckham gown to the 2025 ESPY Awards, which she attended with her husband Andre Levrone. She accessorized the outfit with a black clutch, diamond earrings, and rings. She shared glimpses of her look on Instagram, captioning it with a white heart.“🤍” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllyson Felix, her training partner Athing Mu-Nikolayev, Justin Gatlin, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, and Britton Rose Wilson were among the athletes and former stars who reacted to the post, admiring the athlete’s images and the couple’s appearance.Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the nominees for the Best Athlete in the women’s sports category alongside Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas and A’ja Wilson. Biles eventually received the honor for redeeming herself at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after withdrawing from multiple events at the Tokyo Games due to Twisties.