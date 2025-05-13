"It is OK to cry" - When Michael Phelps encouraged teammates to express emotions after winning relay

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps once opened up about the emotional moment he and his teammates experienced after the men's 4x100m freestyle relay event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He competed in his last Games in Rio de Janeiro, clinching five gold medals, one of them in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Ad

Phelps paired with Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, and Nathan Adrian. The American squad posted a stunning time of 3:09.92 to leave the French and Australian squads behind, who posted 3:10.53 and 3:11.37, respectively. Although the 2016 Olympics were the last Games for the legendary swimmer, the men's 4x100m freestyle relay win earned Dressel and Held their first Quadrennial Games medal.

During the medal ceremony, as the debut winners were trying to get a hold of their emotions, Phelps advised them to let their feelings flow and encouraged them not to be shy of showcasing them. In an interview with USA Today Sports, after the feat in 2016, Phelps reflected on the heartwarming moment.

Ad

Trending

“I told them beforehand it is OK to sing, and it is OK to cry,” Michael Phelps said. “It is good to see the emotion out of those guys, and it shows they really do care. They were so amped. As one of the old guys it is pretty cool to see."

In the winning race, Phelps swam the second lap and recorded 47.12 seconds with Dressel, Held, and Adrian posting 48.10, 47.73, and 46.97 seconds, respectively.

Ad

"Able to do everything I ever put my mind to" - Michael Phelps once expressed his satisfaction with his swimming career

Michael Phelps at the sideline after the 2025 SheBelieves Cup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps' legendary swimming career concluded at the 2016 Rio Games, where he secured six medals. In an interview with Time, he reflected on his peerless career while expressing his contentment with his journey.

Ad

“I’ve been able to do everything I ever put my mind to [doing] in the sport,” Phelps said. “I’ve had 24 years in this sport and I’m happy with how things finished. When I came back after 2012 I didn’t want to have ‘what ifs’ 20 years later. Being able to close the door on this sport how I wanted to — that’s why I’m happy now.”

Ad

Phelps added:

“Just being able to finish this way is special because now I’m able to start the next chapter in my life. This is just the start of something new.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Michael Phelps collected 28 medals and 39 world records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More