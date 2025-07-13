"It's not weakness"- When Michael Phelps opened up about being vulnerable while seeking help during struggles

Michael Phelps once opened up about being vulnerable while seeking help during struggles. The most decorated Olympian shared that he decided to speak about mental health as well as become an advocate for the same, as he knew that a lot of people were going through similar struggles.

Ad

The American swimmer emerged as one of the best athletes of the generation with his pursuits in the pool; however, his journey was not free from struggles. Michael Phelps has been very vocal about his struggles with mental health and shared that there were instances where he had taken help during his illustrious swimming career.

Along with seeking help for his own struggles, Michael Phelps publicly spoke about his battle with mental health issues in a conversation at the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2021. The American swimmer shared that he wanted to help people going through similar struggles.

Ad

Trending

"There are other people struggling just as much or more than [me], and we're supposed to be the most prepared. I wanted to do whatever I could to help," he said.

Moreover, Phelps spoke about the aspect of being vulnerable while asking for help as a male athlete. The American athlete shared that vulnerability is not a sign of weakness and expressed that it is essential to get help, when undergoing mental struggles.

Ad

"As a male athlete, I always thought it was a sign of weakness if I showed I was being vulnerable. It's not weakness. If we're injured, they're going to fix our broken bones, but if we're mentally struggling, we have to get help and we have to get it in safe places," he added.

Ad

Michael Phelps opens up about dealing with mental health struggles

Michael Phelps at the Olympics: Day 6 - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps spoke about dealing with mental health struggles in an interview with Healthline. The American athlete shared that it was a gradual process of learning and compared it with the victorious pursuits of his career.

Ad

Phelps expressed that a solution to every problem cannot be found instantaneously and shared how it can improve with time.

“Throughout my career, there was no blueprint on winning eight gold medals; it was kind of trial and error that we had to figure out a way to get there. So, for [my mental health] …I can’t expect to have every answer today, but I also have to give myself forgiveness because I’m still learning and at times that is hard,” he said.

Furthermore, Phelps shared that he takes the support of therapy, exercise, and journaling to deal with his mental health struggles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More