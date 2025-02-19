"Lack of confidence had messed with my head" - When Simone Biles opened up about being intimidated by top gymnasts at National Championships

Simone Biles, in her memoir Courage to Soar, admitted that a lack of confidence affected her performance at the 2011 Visa National Championships. Despite her talent and strong results in the season, the gymnast struggled with self-doubt while competing against some of the best junior gymnasts in the country.

Biles felt intimidated by stars like Katelyn Ohashi, Lexie Priessman, and Madison Desch. She admired them and feared that if she outperformed them, they wouldn't accept her. That insecurity weighed on her during the competition, impacting her mindset and execution.

Her hesitation was evident when Martha Karolyi requested that she perform the challenging Amanar vault. Biles chose a safer routine instead, believing she wasn't ready. While she executed her planned vault, a small mistake on the landing hurt her final score of 29.400.

The American later admitted that had she trained harder or mastered tougher skills, she might have felt more confident. As Biles waited for the final team announcement, she realized how much self-doubt had held her back. Reflecting on her emotions, the Olympic champion wrote:

"To my surprise, I’d even finished first in some events at earlier meets. But as I went up against the girls I admired—stars like Lexie Priessman, Katelyn Ohashi, Madison Desch, and Amelia Hundley—I was intimidated by how good they were. There was something else too: I thought that if I went out and beat these girls, they wouldn’t like me. And more than anything, I wanted these girls to see me as one of them. At Nationals, this lack of confidence had messed with my head."

In 2023, Simone Biles highlighted the crucial role of confidence in sports and life, emphasizing how overcoming self-doubt empowers young athletes.

Simone Biles reflects on the importance of confidence for young girls in sports and life

Simone Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - Source: Getty

During an exclusive interview with Essence in August 2023, Simone Biles revealed that she understands how important confidence is, especially for young girls navigating sports and puberty. She believes that during this stage of life, self-doubt can creep in, making it easy to give up or question one's abilities.

Biles shared that, through her work with Athleta G!RL, she hopes to inspire girls to trust their potential. She recognizes that simple reminders, like motivational messages on clothing, can have a lasting impact. When young athletes see positive affirmations, they may feel more empowered to take on challenges and pursue their goals with determination.

Reflecting on the mindset about young athletes, Biles said:

“I think it’s important, especially at that age when they’re starting sports and going through puberty, that they have confidence to know that they can do anything that they put their minds to."

A year after this interview, Biles had an extraordinary outing at the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals. Besides the team gold, the 27-year-old won the all-around and vault events, while clinching silver in floor exercise.

