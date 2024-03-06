Lindsey Vonn reveals the perks of training with Novak Djokovic

Lindsey Vonn has confidently declared in an Instagram post that Novak Djokovic is ready for skiing after a rigorous gym session with him.

Last month, Vonn sparked controversy by referring to 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer as the greatest of all time. This drew criticism from tennis fans, particularly from Djokovic's fan base. Lindsey Vonn explained that she does not rely just on statistics to classify goats. She declared that she would always view Federer as the goat.

This time, Vonn visited the 24-time Grand Slam player Djokovic and posted pictures of their time together on social media. On Instagram, the gold medallist at the Olympics highlighted a video. She wrote:

"I got the full @djokernole experience in the gym...we had a blast."

Vonn expressed her gratitude to the Serbian tennis legend for allowing her to participate, she remarked:

"Nothing like some hand-eye coordination training with Novak Djokovic… I think it’s going to improve my tennis game guys"

Vonn, the first female World Cup champion, Lind said Djokovic is ready to take part in her sport:

"I think you're ready for skiing."

In another social media post, Vonn mentioned him once again, saying there can be multiple GOATs:

"Yeah, I believe he is the goat. Despite what some on Twitter believe, I believe there can be more than one. However, @DjokerNole owns the records, and I can only admire what he's accomplished."

"I love to push everything to the limit": Olympian Lindsey Vonn reacted about her achievements In a recent interview

With 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic gold medals to her name, Vonn is one of the best alpine skiers of all time. When she was asked about her achievements by SHARP, she said:

"I love to push everything to the limit."

The first woman to win six medals at the World Championships, Lindsey Vonn added:

“Skiers hold the power in their own hands. You are skiing down the mountain by yourself, and you are 100% responsible for the outcome.”

During the interview, the legendary alpine skier shared another lesson on what was the key factor behind her success: focus is key.

She also added:

"You have to be 100% present; you can't be thinking about anything else, whether it is personal or professional." "You can't be distracted for one second; otherwise, you could literally die."

Even at the peak of her racing career, Lindsey Vonn discovered that skiing provided a much-needed escape from the stresses of everyday life, despite the high stakes. She became passionate about the skiing, as she said:

"the one thing that I was able to be 100% present with.It was definitely the speed and the adrenaline, but these days it's difficult to be present."

Speaking about her change in direction, she stated:

“I am figuring out ways to reinvent myself, not because there is an expectation, but because I personally want to evolve as a businesswoman and as a woman in general.”

Vonn confidently hung up her skis, stating that she was extremely satisfied with all that she had accomplished in her career in the interview with SHARP.