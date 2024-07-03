List of female American gymnasts to compete in 3 editions of the Olympics ft. Simone Biles

The United States has produced some of the finest female gymnasts in the world and several players have also represented the nation at the Olympic Games. The country's female artistic gymnasts have won 54 medals over the years.

They won a bronze medal each at the 1948 London Olympics and 1988 Seoul Olympics. Eight medals (two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals) at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Courtesy of Shannon Miller's brilliance, the United States won three bronze medals and a couple of silver medals at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. They also won a couple of gold medals, a bronze, and a silver medal each at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The United States bagged a bronze medal in the women's team event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. They added four silver medals, a bronze, and a gold medal each at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics, saw the United States clinch two gold, five silver, and a bronze medal. In the 2012 London Olympics, they secured three gold medals, a bronze, and as many silver medals.

One bronze, four gold, and silver medals each were added to the United States tally from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. In the previous edition in Tokyo, they won six medals, including two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Only three female gymnasts have represented the United States in three Olympic Games. Let's take a look at the list of female American gymnasts to compete in three Olympic Games:

Davis Grossfield

Davis Grossfield was the first female American gymnast to compete in three Olympic games. She made her Olympic debut at the 1956 Olympics and also made appearances at the 1960 Olympics and 1964 Olympics.

The former American athlete has never won a medal at the Olympics, finishing ninth on all occasions. She won her only gold medal with the United States at the 1963 Pan American Games in the all-around team event.

Dominique Dawes

Dominique Dawes is among the three female American gymnasts to compete in three Olympic games. The 47-year-old competed in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, 1996 Atalanta Olympics, and Sydney Olympics 2000.

She secured fourth place in the U.S. Olympic trials to earn a spot in the national team for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Dawes clinched a bronze medal in the team event in her maiden Olympic appearance.

In the 1996 Atalanta Olympics, she won a couple of medals for the United States. The American gymnast played a crucial role in guiding the USA to a gold medal in the team event. Dawes also won a bronze medal in the floor competition.

Finishing 7th at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Dominique Dawes secured a place in the team for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She put up a splendid performance in the final of the team event to help the United States return home with a bronze medal.

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4

Star American gymnast Simone Biles is all set to make her third Olympic Games appearance in the upcoming edition of the Paris Olympics 2024.

She made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 27-year-old female American gymnast won five medals, making a name for herself at the showpiece event.

Biles clinched four gold medals and a bronze medal in her maiden Olympic appearance. The gold medals come from the team event, all-around, vault, and floor exercise, while she won the bronze on the balance beam.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles managed to win only a couple of medals. A silver medal in the women's artistic team event and a bronze medal on the balance beam.

With seven medals to her name across two editions of the Olympic Games, Biles will be a force to reckon with and will enter the Paris Olympics 2024 as a medal contender for the United States.

