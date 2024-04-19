London Marathon 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The London Marathon 2024 is all set to be held on Saturday, April 21. One of the six World Marathon Majors, the London Marathon is one of the most followed marathon competitions in the world.

The marathon was created in 1981 by former Olympic steeplechase medalists Chris Brasher and John Disley, taking inspiration from the New York City Marathon which began in 1970. The race starts at Blackheath, Southern Greenwich Park, and continues till St. James Park.

The London Marathon consists of various events, including the elite men's and women's races, and the wheelchair events for the specially-abled athletes.

Over the years, the event has become one of the most participated marathon competitions in the world. More than 49,000 participants took part in the marathon in 2023, with more than 43,000 of them finishing the race.

The organizing committee of the marathon tournament has taken some revolutionary measures for the upcoming 2024 edition of the competition. For the first time in the history of the competition, the winners of the elite races as well as the wheelchair events will receive equal prize money (roughly £44,000).

Event director Hugo Brasher elaborated on the thought process behind this new initiative in a statement, saying:

"We have made great strides in recent years towards our ambition to make the London Marathon the most diverse and equitable marathon in the world and this is another important step towards achieving that goal."

The organizers of the 2024 edition of the event have also facilitated a tribute for Kalvin Kiptum, the winner of the 2023 event who died in a car crash earlier this year. Kiptum, a Kenyan long-distance runner, finished the the race in a record 2:01:25.

In the women's category, Sifan Hassan clinched the first position in 2023 after completing the race in 2:18:33.

London Marathon 2024: Complete Schedule

2023 edition of the event

Here is the complete schedule of the London edition of the World Marathon Majors:

9:05 AM BST - Wheelchair men's race

9:05 AM BST - Wheelchair women's race

9:25 AM BST - Elite men's race

10 AM BST - Elite women's race

10 AM BST - 11:30 AM BST - Mass start

London Marathon 2024: Where to Watch

2023 edition winner Kalvin Kiptum

Audiences around the world can enjoy the proceedings of the race on the following streaming platforms:

Britain: BBC One TV Channel, BBC iPlayer

Europe and Asia: Eurosport, Discover

North America and Australia: Flotrack

Africa: Supersport

Olympics.com will also be covering the 2024 edition of the marathon event in various parts of Japan and New Zealand.