Mt. Sac Relays 2024: Top entries ft. Rai Benjamin, Julien Alfred

The Mt. Sac Relays 2024 is all set to be held between April 17 and April 20. This will be the 64th edition of the event and will be held at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium in California.

The event was first organized in 1959 by the Mt San Antonio track and field coach Hilmer Lodge. Ever since the Mt. Sac Relays have grown to be a prominent event in the track and field circuit. The Relays include various events such as 100m sprint, 100m hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, etc.

The event consists of various divisions such as youth, masters, and also various events for the small children. Over the years numerous world-record holders such as Ralph Boston and Bili Neider have graced the annual event.

With all this said, let's look at the top entries from the 64th edition of the Mt. Sac Relays.

Top entries from the Mt. Sac Relays 2024

#1 Rai Benjamin

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Rai Benjamin will be one of the most prominent athletes to grace the 2024 event. Hailing from Mount Vernon High School, Benjamin has been a prominent name in the world of relays. He has a decorated trophy cabinet which includes an Olympic gold and two World Championship gold medals.

#2 Julien Alfred

The 2024 World Indoor Championships gold medalist Julien Alfred will be an athlete to look out for in the women's events of the Mt Sac Relays. The 22-year-old has been a superb campaigner in the 60m, 100m, and 200m disciplines.

Besides a prominent international record, the St.Lucian native also has a bright collegiate career. She was the first NCAA athlete to finish a 60m sprint (2023) in less than seven seconds.

#3 Dina-Asher Smith

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist Dina-Asher Smith is going to be a force to reckon with at the Mt.Sac Relas 2024. Smith has immense experience in the 60m, 100m, and 200m disciplines. Four European Championship golds and a World Championship gold medal in Doha are a few achievements to name from the immensely decorated career of the 28-year-old.

#4 Terrance Laird

The 25-year-old youngster from Pennsylvania, Terrance Laird will also add to the top contestants to watch out for in the 2024 edition of the event. Laird has been a prominent part of the three collegiate teams he has been part of namely the LSU Tigers, Hinds CC Eagles, and PSU Nittany Lions.

Moreover, he has also clinched two gold medals (100m, 4*100m relays) at the 2023 NCAA Division Championships.

#5 Kyree King

The 2022 NACAC Championships winner Kyree King has been a prominent name in the track and field circuit of North America. He will also add to the prowess of the Mt. Sac Relays 2024, especially in the 60m, 100m, and 200m disciplines.

