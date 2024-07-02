Netflix's SPRINT Docuseries: What is it about, top athletes starring, when and where to watch, and more

Netflix has finally released the first part of the SPRINT docuseries after months of anticipation on July 2nd. It follows the lives of top sprinting stars across the globe with USA’s Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson headlining the series as the reigning world champions.

Netflix’s SPRINT docuseries is created by the same team that is behind Formula One-based ‘Drive to Survive’. Aiming to bring the track and field to a larger audience, the docuseries will shine a spotlight on the lives of the fastest sprinters in the world, both on and off the track.

What will Netflix's SPRINT docuseries show?

The docuseries will focus on the lives of top athletes such as Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and more as they take the field at last year's World Championship finals in Eugene. It will shed light on the athletes’ road to the championship, and then the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. A second season of the docuseries has also been announced by Netflix, focusing on the athletes’ performances at the Paris Olympics.

The first season of the series will premiere in six parts, and the names of the episodes are:

Heir to the Throne Queens Belonging Trials & Tribulations The Gold Standard The Double is Alive

List of athletes starring in Netflix's SPRINT docuseries?

Here is the list of athletes that will feature in the docuseries airing from July 2nd:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Zharnel Hughes

Shericka Jackson

Marcell Jacobs

Fred Kerley

Noah Lyles

Sha'Carri Richardson

Gabby Thomas

Elaine Thompson-Herah

When and where to watch Netflix’s SPRINT docuseries?

SPRINT’s first episode of ‘Heir to the Throne’ was released on July 2nd and can be watched on Netflix.

The information regarding the release of the other five episodes of the series hasn't been released by Netflix yet. However, all six episodes of the series are expected to be released one by one by the end of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Guest appearances in Netflix’s SPRINT docuseries

The fastest man of all time, Usain Bolt, will be offering his insights on the athletes and their performances throughout the show. He will also be talking about Noah Lyles’ claims of breaking his world records.

Alongside the Jamaican legend, Olympic champions Allyson Felix, Ato Boldon, and Michael Johnson will also be offering their insights throughout the show.

