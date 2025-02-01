New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025: Top athletes to watch out for ft Noah Lyles

The 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025, in Boston. The event is the third World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting of the year, following the Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes on January 25 and the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on January 29.

The meeting will feature many Olympic, World Championships, and World Indoor Championships medalists across multiple disciplines, including the 60m, 60m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, high jump, triple jump, and other events.

We will now look at a few of the top athletes who will feature at this prestigious meet on Sunday -

Top athletes to watch out for at 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

#4 Masai Russell (Women’s 60m hurdles)

Masai Russell at Paris Olympics (Photo: Getty Images)

Masai Russell rose to prominence following her gold medal victory in the 100m hurdles at the Paris Olympics. For her performance in Paris, she received the Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award.

Trending

Having already kicked off her 2025 season with a winning note in the 60m and 60m hurdles at the Texas Tech Corky Classic, Russell will look to continue her momentum in Boston, where she will race against a strong field, including Devynne Charlton and Ackera Nugent, among other notable names.

#3 Julien Alfred (Women’s 300m)

Julien Alfred at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. (Photo - Getty Images)

Saint Lucian sensation and 100m Olympic champion, Julien Alfred, will take on the field at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in a new discipline as she competes in the 300m instead of her regular 60m distance at the Boston meet. The biggest highlight of her 2024 indoor season was winning the 60m gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

#2 Grant Holloway (Men’s 60m hurdles)

Grant Holloway at 2024 Diamond League - Monaco. (Photo: Getty Images)

Grant Holloway will aim for an impressive start as he makes his 2025 season debut at the Boston meeting. Holloway had an incredible 2024 season during which he won his maiden Olympic gold medal in Paris and defended his gold medal in the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships.

Some top competitors who are expected to challenge him at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix include Freddie Crittenden and Trey Cunningham.

#1 Noah Lyles (Men’s 60m)

Noah Lyles at Paris Olympics (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles is among the biggest names competing at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The 27-year-old opened his 2025 season at the RADD Sports College Invitational and Multi-Event in the 60m, winning convincingly with a time of 6.62s.

The Paris Olympics 100m gold medalist Lyles will aim for yet another impressive indoor season after last year's exploits, where he not only recorded a personal best time of 6.43s but also collected the silver medal at the World Indoor Championships, behind compatriot Christian Coleman.

However, the 60m field in Boston features a star-studded lineup, including Trayvon Bromell, Zharnel Hughes, and Marcell Jacobs, which makes the competition even more exciting to look out for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback