14-year-old Mak Whitham makes her feelings known after creating NWSL history

On March 16, 2025, Mak Whitham became the youngest player ever in an NWSL regular season game. She is only 14 years old.

The soccer player signed a contract with Gotham FC in 2024 at the age of 13. By doing so, she already set the record as the youngest contracted player in league history.

Whitham increased her rankings as she played for Slammers FC HB Køge. She also played for SC Blue Heat's Championship winning campaign in the United Women's soccer National Championship.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Whitham reposted her achievement initially added by the Gotham FC page on X on March 16, 2025. She wrote:

"Thank you for the opportunity @GothamFC and @NWSL…I am excited for this year and it’s a dream come true!"

Mak Whitham grew up in an athletic family. Her father, Josh Whitham, was a professional skier who competed for the U.S. Olympic team in the late 1990s.

When Mak Whitham reflected on her historic achievement

Mak Whitham/ Source: Instagram

Mak Whitham has become the youngest player to sign a professional contract in the NWSL. She joined NJ/NY Gotham FC at 13 years old, with a contract that lasts until 2028. Her contract will officially start in January 2025, but she might play earlier as a replacement for a U.S. national team player in an upcoming match.

Reflecting on the achievement, the soccer player, during an ESPN interview in July 2024, said:

"I processed it, and it's still new to me. But, I mean, I'm not going to be cocky about it. I'm going to stay humble, and I'm still going to keep developing. My goal is to be a top player in the NWSL, and I know that Gotham will help me become that player."

Gotham FC found Whitham through its scouting network and invited her to participate in preseason training in Florida. She performed well and traveled with the team to Colombia for a tournament. In an important match against Deportivo Cali, she scored the only goal, helping Gotham win the tournament. She also made history by signing a deal with Nike, becoming the youngest athlete to get an NIL endorsement.

The league has rules for players under 18, such as medical check-ups, separate locker rooms, and a plan for development. Mak Whitham will continue homeschooling and move to New York/New Jersey with her family.

