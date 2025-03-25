17-year-old Gout Gout makes stance clear on comparison to Usain Bolt

Gout Gout recently expressed his thoughts on being compared to Usain Bolt. Gout's extraordinary sprinting skills on the tracks are often compared to the legendary athlete.

Ad

The 17-year-old, in December 2024, clocked 20.4 seconds in the 200m, surpassing Bolt's time at the same age. In addition, the teenager also ran 19.98 seconds at the Queensland Athletics State Championships, which made him the first Australian to break the 20-second barrier under any condition.

During a recent interview with 7 News Spotlight, Gout Gout talked about his feelings after being compared to Bolt. The interviewer asked (6:42 onwards):

"Your name and his name started to appear in the same set. How did that feel?"

Ad

Trending

The young athlete responded:

"Obviously, in the moment, it feels great because everyone wants to be compared to the Usain Bolt, the fastest athlete alive, and at times, it does get a bit overwhelming, but now that I've grown up and I'm a bit mature, my circle really helps me stay level, and I'm just basically trying to make a name for myself although I do run like Usain Bolt, I do maybe look like him in a couple ways, I just trying to be myself."

Ad

Ad

Gout Gout is a student at Ipswich Grammer School in South East Queensland.

When Usain Bolt reflected on Gout Gout's performance

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Bolt, in December 2024 shared his reaction as the Australian sprinter Gout Gout is gaining attention after being compared to the legend. The youngster's extraordinary skills on the track have surprised many, as he has already run faster than Bolt at the same age. His running style and strong finishes have made people wonder if he could become one of the world’s top sprinters.

Ad

Even though people compare him to Bolt, Gout wants to make his name in the sport. He feels honored by the praise but stays focused on his goals. With support from his coaches and family, he is working hard to improve himself.

Bolt wrote (via olympics.com):

“He looks like young me”

At the age of 17, the sprinting legend had set a new World Junior record in the 200m at Annual Carifta Games in Hamilton, Bermuda with a time of 19.93 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback