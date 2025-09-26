19-year-old gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari dies in tragic accident: All about what happened to the Olympics hopeful

19-year-old Indonesian gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari has tragically passed away due to a training accident that occured in Penza, Russia. Al Bari was performing a high bar routine and fell into a foam pit, causing him to sustain a severe neck injury. He was in intensive care for 12 days before passing away on September 25th due to his injuries. Al Bari was considered one of the most promising gymnasts in the nation and was looking to represent his country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well as this year's Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. He was in Russia for a national team training camp, just weeks before the World Championships were set to be hosted in his home nation of Indonesia. The Indonesian gymnastics federation shared a statement on Instagram regarding Al Bari's passing:&quot;The FIG extends its deepest condolences following the tragic passing of Naufal Takdir Al Bari 🇮🇩. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and the entire Indonesian gymnastics community during this incredibly difficult time 🕊️ 🤍 The 19-year-old artistic gymnastics talent passed away following a training accident in Penza, Russia.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Olympics.com, the Chair of Indonesian Gymnastics, Ita Yuliati, also stated:&quot;[Al Bari] was a talented young athlete and a good person. Indonesian gymnastics has lost one of the nation's finest sons. This is a deep blow and sorrow for us. May the family be given strength.&quot;Naufal Takdir Al Bari was expected to play a starring role for Indonesia at this year's Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, as well as the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand later this year.Russian Gymnastics Federation shares statement on Naufal Takdir Al Bari's passingThe Russian Gymnastics Federation shared a statement regarding the tragic passing of Naufal Takdir Al Bari on September 25th. According to ABC News, the Vice President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation, Vasily Titov, said:&quot;We will certainly provide assistance, if necessary, in the shipment and repatriation of the body. We sent our condolences to the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation today, informed them of what happened, and we have done everything that needed to be done.&quot;&quot;We conducted the necessary investigation, and all the circumstances surrounding the injury have been established. Unfortunately, the athlete was not prepared to perform such a complex element,&quot;Al Bari made his international debut at the Asian Championships in South Korea this year, competing on floor exercise and pommel horse.