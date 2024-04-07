2-time All-American wrestler Jacob Cardenas joins the University of Michigan

Jacob Cardenas, 2x All-American wrestler has joined the University of Michigan. He declared his transfer openly on Instagram and said that he would leave Cornell for Michigan in his last year of eligibility.

Jacob Cardenas joined Cornell in 2021 and has been there for the past three years. The Ivy League does not permit graduate students to take part in varsity sports and since the 2x All-American wrestler has gotten a diploma, he has to move to a different school to do his final year.

In the Instagram post he shared on Friday, April 6, Cardenas said:

“Taking this show on the road. Thank you Ithaca for the lasting memories. Next stop Ann Arbor”

The 25-year-old wrestler was rated #15 on the Class of 2019 Big Board. Cardenas made a deferment for eligibility for the 2020 season which compelled him to forgo 2021 because the Ivy League suspended players that season as a result of COVID-19.

Jacob Cardenas is the second athlete who committed to Michigan via the transfer portal in the present offseason. Cardenas signed in to the transfer portal prior to the 2023-24 season and the transfer was valid notwithstanding his results.

Cardenas' situation is not like most normal transfers. He is getting a degree and cannot continue to wrestle at Cornell because of Ivy League regulations.

Jacob Cardenas recently clinched the title of NCAA All-American again

Jacob Cardenas had earlier gotten the crown for NCAA All-American in two successive years at the NCAA Wrestling Championships held in Kansas City. The 25-year-old athlete got the fourth spot at 197 pounds in 2024.

The young wrestler qualified for the NCAA games in three contests at 197 pounds for the Big Red. He attained the eighth and fourth positions at the 2023 and 2024 Championships. Cardenas’ run finished with a defeat when he was overpowered by Stephen Buchanan in the third-place match.

Despite his defeat, it was a great weekend for Cardenas and his school. The 2x NJSIAA state winner became only the 14th athlete at Cornell to secure the title of NCAA All-American. Cardenas's college marks altogether were increased to 71-22 after his NCAA Tournament outstanding play.

Jacob Cardenas also took time off to relax prior to deciding on his subsequent destination. Cardenas will get a degree in May from the College of Architecture, Art and Planning program at Cornell.