2022 Diamond League champion Trayvon Bromell marries long-time girlfriend Alexys Lauryn 

American sprinter Trayvon Bromell has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Alexys Lauryn.

Brommel competed at the East Coast Relays 2024 on 27th April in the 100m event. He clocked 10.135s to finish 3rd while Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Marcell Jacobs finished 1st and 2nd respectively.

Only a day later, the 28-year-old married his longtime girlfriend Alexys Lauryn in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. He announced the marriage via an Instagram post, writing:

"April 28, 2024 - New Beginnings…The journey to forever begins."

Lauryn is an athlete herself and an alumni of UNLV. She commented under the post expressing her love for the 2022 Diamond League Champion. Lauryn wrote:

"I love you Mr.Bromell🤍"

To which Trayvon Bromell replied:

"I love you Mrs. Bromell"

Several track and field stars including Justin Gatlin and Femke Bol congratulated the couple in the comment section of Brommel’s Instagram post.

Later on X (formerly Twitter), a user shared a video of the couple tying the knot. They wrote:

"The Bromells. Trayvon Bromell just got married to the beautiful Alexys Lauryn"

Both Trayvon and Alexys were beaming with joy on their special occasion. The bride wore a traditional white dress while Trayvon donned a black and white suit for the occasion.

Trayvon Bromell's career accomplishments

Trayvon Bromell at the Weltklasse Zurich 2022 - Diamond League

Trayvon Bromell rose to the limelight after winning the 100m race at the Florida High School Athletic Association 3A state finals in 10.45s. The then-18-year-old had finished second in the 200m race with a timing of 21.41s.

Brommell tied the world junior record in 100m in 2014 after clocking 10.01s at the Texas Relays. In the same year, he ran a wind-aided 9.77s at the Big 12 Championships, which ranked as the 9th-fastest wind-aided timing of all time.

Brommell took part in the 2015 World Championships where he won the bronze medal in the 100m. At the World Indoor Championships in 2016, he won the gold medal in the 60m. Bromell’s highlight of his career came in 2022 when he won the 100m Diamond League beating some big international names.

However, Brommell's career has largely been marred by injuries. He was out of the 2023 season with a bone spur. The 100m race at the East Coast Relays 2024 marked his first event of the 2024 season.