2022 World Champion to Complete Shut Out - Michael Norman's Journey to 'Olympic Redemption' in Paris

Michael Norman, the 2022 World Champion, recently made headlines after his exceptional exploit in the 400m at the 2024 USATF LA Grand Prix held on May 17 and 18 at Drake Stadium (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California. The American athlete achieved this stunning victory despite a prolonged absence from the sport.

Norman's personal best time of 43.45 seconds in the 400m, which he clocked at the 2019 Mt. SAC Relays, stands fourth in the fastest time list. He displayed his exceptional athletics proficiency at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held at the home arena.

Norman clinched the top position in the 400m race by clocking 44.29 seconds. He also contributed to the American squad's 4x400m victory, leaving behind the Jamaican and Belgian squad. However, the Nike athlete soon started grappling with challenges following his gold medal victory at the 2022 U.S. Championships.

After navigating through multiple issues, Norman decided to remain dormant from the sport and left the country on vacation. He made a comeback last year which saw him wrestling with knee pain and tendonitis and forced him to step down from defending his title at the WAC's.

While attending Rai Benjamin's training session he discovered his longing for the sport. At the 2024 USATF LA Grand Prix, he marked his prospects with a redeemable performance, clocking a striking time of 44.53 seconds in the 400m, defeating Kirani James and Vernon Nonwood. Showing great confidence in himself, the American sprinter has now set his sights on competing in the Paris Olympics.

"I was on a downward spiral toward hating the sport" - Michael Norman opens up on the long hiatus

Michael Norman competes in the Men's 4x400m Relay Final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Michael Norman recently opened up on what led him to stay away from the sport he loved the most.

In an interview with World Athletics, he acknowledged his waning love for the sport after navigating a series of adversities. He reflected on his decision to be a normal human above an athlete for the time being.

“It gave me the clarity that I needed because I was on a downward spiral toward hating the sport, so I was like, I just need to take a step back, gather myself before I get into this like, point of no return,”

“It was really important for me to give myself the space and be a normal person for just a little bit of time," Norman said.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Michael Norman secured a gold medal with the team in the men's 4x400m relay.