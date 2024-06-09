"2023 is my best-written story so far" - Noah Lyles expresses his excitement for the Netflix docu series covering his 2023 season

American track running sensation Noah Lyles expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming track-based Netflix documentary series 'Sprint' as it will showcase the world his remarkable 2023 season, where he won several accolades, including triple world titles.

2023 was indeed an exceptional season for Noah Lyles, as he joined the list of elite runners such as Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin, and others to secure triple world championship titles at a single event. During the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Lyles posted the world lead time of 9.83 seconds to win the 100m finals, while he won the 200m title with a sub-20 finish of 19.52 seconds.

Furthermore, the Florida-based runner played an anchor role in the United States' 4x100m relay title victory as the American side won the race with a world lead time of 37.38 seconds.

Now, online streaming platform Netflix has documented the behind-the-scenes journey of athletes such as Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and others in their upcoming show set to release on July 2. The series will especially focus on athletes' journeys during the 2023 World Championships and their preparations ahead of the Paris Olympics.

World Athletics, in collaboration with USATF, shared a video on their Instagram on Sunday in which Noah Lyles was speaking about the series covering his 2023 season. He said:

"I'm pretty excited. I'd say more than showing a personality, I loved telling a story. And looking at 2023, it's probably my best-written story so far. I feel that overall, you know, going from saying I was going to run the 100m, winning the world championship in the 100m, the 200m, and the 4x100m...You can't write a better story than that."

Noah Lyles shares his aspirations for the Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles is gearing up to participate in his second Olympics, scheduled for Paris in July. He secured a bronze in the 200 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while he could not qualify for the 100m event.

However, Lyles has set his sights high this time, as he eyes four golds at the event (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay) -- a feat that even Usain Bolt has not achieved in his Olympic career. He said (via Independent):

"Well, there have been multiple doubles, not a lot, but there have been plenty. I can grab three but Bolt has done that. I can do two Olympics in a row, but Bolt has done that too. I expect to get multiple gold medals but what I want is four. I can definitely put a downpayment on two, but relays are a bit tricky."