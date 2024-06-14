2023 U.S. 100m champion Cravont Charleston announces comeback to the track with 100m entry at the Olympic Trials

2023 U.S 100m National Champion Cravont Charleston is officially back in business. The 26-year-old has declared for the 100m at the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials which are scheduled to take place later in June.

In 2023, Charleston caused uproar through the world of athletics when he outdid World Champions Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman at the USA Championships to win the 100m crown. Before this, the American was a relatively unknown athlete, never having claimed collegiate and national titles.

However, all of this changed after that 100m race in Eugene, Oregon. Cravont Charleston, who didn't even have a shoe sponsor then, was chosen for the Budapest World Athletics Championships, where he was a new threat for the podium.

Unfortunately, between the USA Championships and the World Championships, Charleston reportedly picked up an injury while at a relay camp, although neither he nor anyone on his team confirmed this.

While in Budapest, the American had a relatively lackluster performance, failing to make it to the semifinal after a 10.18 placed him fifth in his heat.

Cravont Charleston took a step back from competing after the 2023 World Championships, but fans will finally get to see the 26-year-old back in action later this month at the Trials.

Cravont Charleston to face packed field at the U.S Olympic Trials

For Cravont Charleston and his fans, the sprinter's comeback is at a competition where the stakes and competition are extremely high. His outing at Hayward Field will decide whether the 26-year-old flies for the Paris Olympics later this summer, but he will have to pick his way through a packed field to get there.

In Eugene, Charleston’s biggest competition will be old foes, Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman. Outside of these two, the American will face five other competitors who come into the trials on the back of under 10-second qualification times.

The five sprinters include World Champion Fred Kerley, teen sensation Christian Miller, Louisiana State University’s Brandon Hicklin, as well as Charleston’s fellow Adidas sponsees Kendall Williams and Ronnie Baker.

Cravont Charleston’s round one at the U.S Olympic Trials will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 6:22 PM. The semifinals of the men’s 100m are scheduled for 5:48 PM on Sunday, with the finals taking place at 7:49 PM later that same evening. Fans can tune into all the live action on NBC, NBC's Peacock, and the USA Network.