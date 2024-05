2024 2nd Boxing Olympic World Qualifiers: Schedule, where to watch

The second Boxing Olympic World Qualifiers 2024 is all set to take center stage from May 24 to June 2 at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand. Following the Continental Tournaments and the Boxing Olympic World Qualifiers 1, the second Olympic World Qualifiers will serve as the final qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

About 602 boxers are set to compete at the second Olympic Qualifiers with 51 quota places being provided across different weight classes in the women’s and men’s categories. In the women’s discipline, the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 66kg, and 75kg boxers will earn four quotas each, while the boxers will receive three quota places in the 60kg.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, the 63.5kg and 71kg boxers will win five quotas, 51kg, 92kg, and +92kg will secure four quotas, and 57kg, and 80kg boxers will achieve three quota places at the 2nd Boxing Olympic World Qualifiers.

A few of the prominent boxers to watch out for at the event are Mohammed Rabii, Carlo Paalam, Huang Hsiao-wen, Vincenzo Mangiacapre, Robby Gonzales, and Samuel Takyi among others.

Schedule for the 2024 2nd Boxing Olympic World Qualifiers

(All the timings are in local time.)

May 24, 2024

13:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 63.5kg, 71kg, +92kg, Women’s Preliminaries 54kg, 57kg, 75kg

18:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, Women’s Preliminaries 54kg, 57kg, 60kg

May 25, 2024

13:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 51kg

18:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 80kg

May 26, 2024

11:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 63.5kg, Women’s Preliminaries 60kg

15:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 57kg, 63.5kg, Women’s Preliminaries 60kg

20:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 57kg, 63.5kg, Women’s Preliminaries 60kg

May 27, 2024

11:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 71kg, 80kg, Women’s Preliminaries 66kg

15:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 71kg, 80kg, Women’s Preliminaries 66kg

20:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 80kg, 92kg, Women’s Preliminaries 50kg, 66kg

May 28, 2024

11:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 57kg, Women’s Preliminaries 63.5kg

15:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 57kg, Women’s Preliminaries 54kg, 75kg

20:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 71kg, Women’s Preliminaries 54kg, 75kg

May 29, 2024

13:00 - Men’s Preliminaries +92kg, Women’s Preliminaries 66kg

18:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 63.5kg, 71kg, Women’s Preliminaries 60kg, 66kg

May 30, 2024

13:00 - Men’s Preliminaries 57kg, 80kg, 92kg

18:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 51kg, Women’s Preliminaries 57kg

May 31, 2024

13:00 - Men’s Quota Place 63.5kg, 71kg, Women’s Preliminaries 50kg, 66kg, Quarters 60kg

18:30 - Men’s Preliminaries 51kg, 92kg, Quarters 57kg, 80kg, Women’s Preliminaries 66kg

June 1, 2024

13:00 - Men’s Preliminaries +92kg, Women’s Preliminaries 54kg, 75kg, Quota Place 60kg

18:30 - Men’s Box-off 63.5kg, 71kg, Quota Place 57kg, 80kg, Women’s Preliminaries 50kg, 57kg

June 2, 2024

13:00 - Men’s Quota Place 51kg, 92kg, Women’s Quota Place 54kg, 66kg, 75kg

18:30 - Men’s Quota Place 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, +92.5kg, Women’s Quota Place 50kg, 57kg, 60kg

Where to watch the 2nd Boxing Olympic World Qualifiers?

Fans can access the live streaming of the 2nd Boxing Olympic World Qualifiers on Olympics.com.