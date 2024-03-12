2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships Results: Penn State register dominant victory to finish first

Penn State has just stormed to the title at the 2024 Big Ten wrestling championships, and they've done it in the most dominant manner possible. The Nittany Lions were in action in seven out of the ten finals on Sunday and took home five individual victories.

Getting things going for Penn State was Braeden Davis. Competing in the 125 pounds category, Davis got the better of Minnesota’s No.4 Patrick McKee 8-1, to give his team the upper hand from the very beginning.

Up next for Penn was the intense battle between the first and second seeds of the 141 pounds, Beau Bartlett and Jesse Mendez. While Bartlett fought hard, it was Mendez who took home the win for Ohio State 4-1. From there, Levi Haines, Penn State's 2023 Big Ten champion in the 157 pounds, successfully defended his title against No.7 Will Lewan 4-1.

In the 165-pound finals at the Big Ten wrestling championships, Nittany Lions' Mitchell Mesenbrink pulled off an upset against Wisconsin Badgers’ first seed Dean Hamiti. The 184-pound finals saw Minnesota’s Isaiah Salazaar avenge his teammate’s loss, beating Penn State’s Bernie Traux 8-1.

However, the Nittany Lions were back on the winning track soon enough, with Aaron Brooks claiming his fourth Big Ten wrestling championship in the 197 pounds. Greg Kerkvliet rounded out the day for Penn, winning the gold in the 285 pounds category over Nick Feldman.

Michigan finished second behind Penn State, while Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio State completed the top 5.

2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships: Individual winners

The 2024 Big Ten wrestling championships finals saw some great action even outside of the seven matches played by Penn State.

Michigan's No.2 Dylan Shawver got the better of Rutgers’ No.1 Dylan Ragusin in the 133 pounds category, with a dominant scoreline that read 23-8. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett beat Austin Gomez 5-4 in the 149 pounds to claim his first-ever Big Ten wrestling championship.

Here are the full scores for all ten individual matches at the Big Ten wrestling championships finals:

125 Pounds:

Braeden Davis beat Patrick McKee 8-1

133 Pounds:

Dylan Shawver beat Dylan Ragusin 23-8

141 Pounds:

Jesse Mendez beat Beau Bartlett 4-1

149 Pounds:

Ridge Lovett beat Austin Gomez 5-4

157 Pounds:

Levi Haines beat Will Lewan 4-1

165 Pounds:

Mitchell Mesenbrink beat Dean Hamiti 13-11

174 Pounds:

Edmond Ruth won over Shane Griffith via medical forfeit

184 Pounds:

Isaiah Salazaar beat Bernie Truax 8-1

197 Pounds:

Aaron Brooks beat Zach Glazier 19-3

285 Pounds:

Greg Kerkvliet beat Nick Feldman 9-3

The ten winners will now be steeling themselves to fight for the national titles in Kansas City between March 21-24.