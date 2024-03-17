2024 Hurricane Invitational Results: Fred Kerley wins 100m, LSU Tigers shine in relays

The 2024 Hurricane Invitational is completed and with two full days of action winding down, there's a lot to unravel. Taking place at the Cobb Track and Field Facility in Coral Gables, Florida, the tournament hosted over 40 events across men and women and yielded some unforgettable races.

The first day of the Invitational treated fans to some stellar events on both the track and the field, with some serious competition all over. One of the highlights of Friday was seeing Britain's Lawrence Okoye clinch bronze in the discus throw invitational finals, with a distance of 64.47m.

Elsewhere, Yuki Hashioka won the men's long jump finals, while Alliyah McNeil did the same in the women's events. Michaelle Valentin also shone brightly on Friday, winning the hammer throw before following it up with a bronze in the discus throw the next day. McNeil also made a repeat trip to the podium on Saturday, this time for her third-place finish in the high jump finals.

Saturday at the Hurricane Invitational also saw the commencement of the much-awaited sprinting events. The spotlight was on Olympic silver-medalist and three-time World Champion Fred Kerley, as he finally made his first foray into the 2024 season. Kerley didn't disappoint, winning the 100m with 10.03.

Meanwhile, LSU was unstoppable yesterday, making it to the podium for all four relay events. The Tigers clinched the title in both the men's 4x100m and 4x400m final, as well as a runner-up finish in the women's 4x100 and 4x400m finals.

2024 Hurricane Invitational: Full results

Hurricane Invitational Women's Track Events:

Women's 4x100m Final

Tiger Olympian LSU Miss State

Women's 4x400m Final

Empire Athletics LSU Miss State

Women's 100m Final

Thelma Davies Kynnedy Flannel Aniyah Bigam

Women's 200m Final

Tamari Davis Aniyah Bigam Leah Phillips

Women's 300m Final

Jessika Gabai Candace Hill Alyssa Marsh

Women's 400m Final

Makenzy Pierre-Webster Gabriella Grissom Michaela McCall

Women's 800m Final

Lorena Rangel Batres Erien Reidy Callie Hardy

Women's 1500m Final

Hallie Hill Sydney Burton Montana Monk

Women's 3000m Final

Lorena Rangel Batres Josphine Wanjiku Callie Hardy

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Leah Phillips Lolo Jones Sydney Clemens

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Anje Nel Jessicka Woods Dyandra Gray

Women's 2000m Steeplechase Final

Cecilia Fisher

Hurricans Invitational Women's Field Events:

Women's High Jump Final

Abby O’Donoghue Taylor Beard Alliyah McNeil

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Tori Thomas Mia Morello Alexys Berger

Women's Long Jump Final

Alliyah McNeil Kennedy Jackson Tori Carroll

Women's Triple Jump Final

Adja Sackor Diarra Sow Peace Omonzane

Women's Shot Put Final

Hannah Hall Jhordyn Stallworth Grace Thompson

Women's Discus Throw Final

Estel Valeanu Anthonett Nabwe Michaelle Valentin

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Michaelle Valentin Erikka Hill Monique Hardy

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Trinity Spooner Elle Knott Alexis Guillory

Hurricane Invitational Men's Track Events:

Men's 4x100m Final

LSU Miss State Miss State

Men's 4x400m Final

LSU Miss State Kansas State

Men's 100m Final

Fred Kerley Andrew Hudson Devin Augustine

Men's 200m Final

Jordan Ware Matthew Hudson-Smith Godson Oghenebrume

Men's 300m Final

Steven Gardiner Asa Guevara Jonathan Jones

Men's 400m Final

Sema’J Daniels Raynell Chambers Jackson Gilbert

Men's 800m Final

Ramy Ayoub Eli Hoeft Omari Hammond

Men's 1500m Final

Nicolas Dovalovsky Dan Joyce Daniel VanAcker

Men's 3000m Final

Jack Roberts Rhett Langley Alex Partlow

Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Jaheim Stern Matthew Sophie Payton Bair

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Alfonso Hale Jr. Robert Williams Samuel Smith

Men's 2000m Steeplechase Final

William Merrick Tommy Hazen Will Dart

Hurricane Invitational Men's Field Events:

Men's High Jump Final

Aaron Antoine Kuda Chadenga Jackson Marseille

Men's Pole Vault Final

Cody Johnston Kameron Aime Jesse Pinkley

Men's Long Jump Final

Yuki Hashioka Charles Godfred Kyvon Tatham

Men's Shot Put Final

Roury McCloyen Tony Nelson William Rezny

Men's Discus Throw Invite Final

Lawrance Okoye Milton Ingraham Tyler Sudduth

Men's Discus Throw Final

Roury McCloyen Devin Mannings Health Vernor

Men's Hammer Throw Final

Angelos Mantzouranis Kade McCall Johnathan Witte

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Remi Rougette Will Lawrence Franck DiSanza