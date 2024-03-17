2024 Hurricane Invitational Results: Fred Kerley wins 100m, LSU Tigers shine in relays

The 2024 Hurricane Invitational is completed and with two full days of action winding down, there's a lot to unravel. Taking place at the Cobb Track and Field Facility in Coral Gables, Florida, the tournament hosted over 40 events across men and women and yielded some unforgettable races.
The first day of the Invitational treated fans to some stellar events on both the track and the field, with some serious competition all over. One of the highlights of Friday was seeing Britain's Lawrence Okoye clinch bronze in the discus throw invitational finals, with a distance of 64.47m.
Elsewhere, Yuki Hashioka won the men's long jump finals, while Alliyah McNeil did the same in the women's events. Michaelle Valentin also shone brightly on Friday, winning the hammer throw before following it up with a bronze in the discus throw the next day. McNeil also made a repeat trip to the podium on Saturday, this time for her third-place finish in the high jump finals.
Saturday at the Hurricane Invitational also saw the commencement of the much-awaited sprinting events. The spotlight was on Olympic silver-medalist and three-time World Champion Fred Kerley, as he finally made his first foray into the 2024 season. Kerley didn't disappoint, winning the 100m with 10.03.
Meanwhile, LSU was unstoppable yesterday, making it to the podium for all four relay events. The Tigers clinched the title in both the men's 4x100m and 4x400m final, as well as a runner-up finish in the women's 4x100 and 4x400m finals.
2024 Hurricane Invitational: Full results
Hurricane Invitational Women's Track Events:
Women's 4x100m Final
- Tiger Olympian
- LSU
- Miss State
Women's 4x400m Final
- Empire Athletics
- LSU
- Miss State
Women's 100m Final
- Thelma Davies
- Kynnedy Flannel
- Aniyah Bigam
Women's 200m Final
- Tamari Davis
- Aniyah Bigam
- Leah Phillips
Women's 300m Final
- Jessika Gabai
- Candace Hill
- Alyssa Marsh
Women's 400m Final
- Makenzy Pierre-Webster
- Gabriella Grissom
- Michaela McCall
Women's 800m Final
- Lorena Rangel Batres
- Erien Reidy
- Callie Hardy
Women's 1500m Final
- Hallie Hill
- Sydney Burton
- Montana Monk
Women's 3000m Final
- Lorena Rangel Batres
- Josphine Wanjiku
- Callie Hardy
Women's 100m Hurdles Final
- Leah Phillips
- Lolo Jones
- Sydney Clemens
Women's 400m Hurdles Final
- Anje Nel
- Jessicka Woods
- Dyandra Gray
Women's 2000m Steeplechase Final
- Cecilia Fisher
Hurricans Invitational Women's Field Events:
Women's High Jump Final
- Abby O’Donoghue
- Taylor Beard
- Alliyah McNeil
Women’s Pole Vault Final
- Tori Thomas
- Mia Morello
- Alexys Berger
Women's Long Jump Final
- Alliyah McNeil
- Kennedy Jackson
- Tori Carroll
Women's Triple Jump Final
- Adja Sackor
- Diarra Sow
- Peace Omonzane
Women's Shot Put Final
- Hannah Hall
- Jhordyn Stallworth
- Grace Thompson
Women's Discus Throw Final
- Estel Valeanu
- Anthonett Nabwe
- Michaelle Valentin
Women's Hammer Throw Final
- Michaelle Valentin
- Erikka Hill
- Monique Hardy
Women's Javelin Throw Final
- Trinity Spooner
- Elle Knott
- Alexis Guillory
Hurricane Invitational Men's Track Events:
Men's 4x100m Final
- LSU
- Miss State
- Miss State
Men's 4x400m Final
- LSU
- Miss State
- Kansas State
Men's 100m Final
- Fred Kerley
- Andrew Hudson
- Devin Augustine
Men's 200m Final
- Jordan Ware
- Matthew Hudson-Smith
- Godson Oghenebrume
Men's 300m Final
- Steven Gardiner
- Asa Guevara
- Jonathan Jones
Men's 400m Final
- Sema’J Daniels
- Raynell Chambers
- Jackson Gilbert
Men's 800m Final
- Ramy Ayoub
- Eli Hoeft
- Omari Hammond
Men's 1500m Final
- Nicolas Dovalovsky
- Dan Joyce
- Daniel VanAcker
Men's 3000m Final
- Jack Roberts
- Rhett Langley
- Alex Partlow
Men's 110m Hurdles Final
- Jaheim Stern
- Matthew Sophie
- Payton Bair
Men's 400m Hurdles Final
- Alfonso Hale Jr.
- Robert Williams
- Samuel Smith
Men's 2000m Steeplechase Final
- William Merrick
- Tommy Hazen
- Will Dart
Hurricane Invitational Men's Field Events:
Men's High Jump Final
- Aaron Antoine
- Kuda Chadenga
- Jackson Marseille
Men's Pole Vault Final
- Cody Johnston
- Kameron Aime
- Jesse Pinkley
Men's Long Jump Final
- Yuki Hashioka
- Charles Godfred
- Kyvon Tatham
Men's Shot Put Final
- Roury McCloyen
- Tony Nelson
- William Rezny
Men's Discus Throw Invite Final
- Lawrance Okoye
- Milton Ingraham
- Tyler Sudduth
Men's Discus Throw Final
- Roury McCloyen
- Devin Mannings
- Health Vernor
Men's Hammer Throw Final
- Angelos Mantzouranis
- Kade McCall
- Johnathan Witte
Men's Javelin Throw Final
- Remi Rougette
- Will Lawrence
- Franck DiSanza