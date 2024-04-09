2024 NCAA silver medalist Beau Bartlett set to return for his fifth year at the 2024-25 season

The 2024 NCAA silver medalist Beau Bartlett is all set to return to the Nittany Lions side for the 2024-25 season. Bartlett has been a consistent performer for Penn State ever since he arrived in 2021.

Bartlett's return for his fifth year brings sighs of relief to the Nittany Lions, especially since NCAA Championship medalists Aaron Brooks and Bernie Traux have exhausted their eligibility criteria. Bartlett, therefore, will provide a much-needed potent option to the Nittany Lions in the 141-pound category.

Justin Basch, host of the wrestling podcast BASCHAMANIA shared this update on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He wrote:

"PSU's @BeauBartlett has officially made the decision to return to the Nittany Lions for the 2024-2025 season. His official statement to me: "In the words of Mitchell Mesenbrink “LETS WRESTLE” *heavy Russian accent*"

Bartlett was one of the eight wrestlers who clinched an All-American distinction for the Nittany Lions side during the 2023-24 season. During the season he clinched a silver medal at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, missing the gold by a whisker after losing to Ohio State's Jesse Mendez.

As a collegiate wrestler, Bartlett has an impressive track record of 76-18. Besides, the NCAA Championships, the 23-year-old has also performed superbly at the Big Ten Championships. He has bagged a silver and a bronze medal in the NCAA tournament in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Beau Bartlett: All you need to know about the Penn State wrestling star

Beau Bartlett was born in Oceanside, California on February 26, 2001. Hailing from the Wyoming Seminary Bartlett started his training at a very early age under the mentorship of his father Andre Bartlett, a former state-level wrestler.

During his high school years, Bartlett had a 177-8 record. He also clinched the bronze at the 2021 World Junior Wrestling Championship. Besides his wrestling career, the California native is also quite focused on solidifying his brand value and image. In a recent interview with PSU Wrestling, Beau Bartlett stated:

"Out of season, I can spend a lot more time on social media, I like making videos; I like doing flips and all the things I really enjoy doing without a camera, I just do it with a camera now. And by doing that, it gives me a platform showcase and build my own brand and collaborate with others."

With the Paris Olympics around the corner, Beau Bartlett will be eyeing a spot in the US Olympic team. The Olympic trials for wrestling are scheduled on April 19 and 20 in the Bryce Jordan Centre. Pennsylvania.