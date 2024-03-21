2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships Schedule Today: Athletes to watch out for today ft Carter Starocci, Braeden Davis, Daton Fix, and more| Day 1

The NCAA Wrestling Championships commence today in Kansas City, Missouri, and the first day of action promises some blockbuster matches. Top wrestlers from across the country are scheduled to take to the mats today, with some attempting to defend their titles, while some bid to be crowned winners for their first time.

The day will be divided into two sessions, one starting at 12 PM ET morning and one at 7 PM ET in the evening. Things will be kicked off with the championship first round early today, with winners from the matches making a reappearance in the stadium a few hours later.

Additionally, consolation rounds, a.k.a wrestlebacks, will also take place on Thursday evening, where wrestlers who fell throughout the day take on each other. Fighting it out in the 125 pounds category will be the likes of Braeden Davis, the freshly crowned Big Ten champion from Penn State, as he takes on either Tristan Lujan, Mike Joyce, or Brett Ungar.

Arizona State University’s Richard Figueroa will take on Jore Volk, while third and fourth seeds Drake Ayala and Matt Ramos battle each other in their opening round matches.

Meanwhile, 2021 World Championships silver-medalist and top seed Daton Fix, will be in action on the 133 pound event, in a bid for his first ever NCAA Wrestling Championships gold. He will be squaring off against either Dyson Dunham, Cayden Rocks, or Braxton Brown today.

Fix’s biggest threat and second seed Ryan Crookham from Lehigh University will also take to the mat today. In the evening session, Crookham will face either Derrick Cardinal or Maximilian Leete.

Another exciting clash lined up today at the NCAA Wrestling Championships is the fight between Penn State University’s ninth seed Carter Starocci and Rutger’s Jackson Turley in the 174 pounds category.

Starocci was forced to hand a medical forfeit in his finals at the Big Ten Championships, but looks to be back in shape. The winner of this encounter will likely face first seed Mekhi Lewis later in the day.

2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Schedule for all days

21st March, Thursday

Session 1: Championship First Round - 12 PM ET

Session 2: Championship Second Round + Consolations - 7 PM ET

22nd March, Friday

Session 3: Championships Quarterfinals + Consolations - 12 PM ET

Session 4: Championship Semifinals + Blood Round - 8 PM ET

23rd March, Saturday

Session 5: Medal Round - 11 AM ET

Session 6: Championship Finals - 7 PM ET

2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Where to watch

For fans who can't make it to Kansas City to catch their favorite wrestlers live in action, ESPNU/ESPN+ will be offering a live stream of the event on all days. Meanwhile, those enthusiastic to head to the stadium for the event can check out ncaatickets.com to purchase daily passes for the tournament.