2024 USA rhythmic gymnastics program rosters announced ft. Rin Keys and Alexandria Kautzman

The USA rhythmic gymnastics roster has been announced, and fans finally know which athletes they will be able to catch in action on international soil throughout the year. The selections for the team were announced on Thursday following the conclusion of the 2024 Rhythmic Challenge and Invitational held in February earlier.

Team USA's international year begins with 15-year-old Rin Keys, who won a World Championships bronze medal last year at the Junior World Championships, becoming the first American to do so. Now, the youngster will be in action in March at the Faliro World Cup in Greece, before heading to Uzbekistan and Poland in late April and early May.

In Uzbekistan, at the Tashkent World Cup, Keys will be joined by compatriot Alexandria Kautzman. Kautzman is an eight-time Pan American Championships medalist and two-time champion. Kaugzman will also be in action at the rhythmic gymnastics European Cup in May, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Elsewhere, Jaelyn Chin, Megan Chu, Yana Golovan, Dawn Kim, Isabella Chong, and Natalia de la Rosa will don the American uniform as they represent the country at the Pacific Rim Championships between April 21st and 23rd in Columbia. Chin, Chu, and Golovan are part of the seniors team, while the latter three represent the juniors.

Megan Chu, who won the ball event at the 2024 Rhythmic Challenge in Lake Placid, will also represent the country at the Thiasis Grand Prix.

Rounding out the 2024 international rhythmic gymnastics scene for America will be Evita Griskenas and Lili Mizuno. Griskenas is an Olympian and was the most decorated athlete at the 2019 Pan American Games. She is also a five-time FIG World Challenge Cup medalist.

Meanwhile, Mizuno is also an Olympian and was named USA Gymnastics' Sportsperson of the Year in rhythmic gymnastics last year. The two athletes will be competing at the World Challenge Cup in Portugal in May.

2024 USA rhythmic gymnastics roster: Full list of participants by event

Faliro World Cup, March 22-24 – Palaio Faliro-Athens, Greece

Rin Keys

Thiais Grand Prix, March 30-31 – Thiais, France

Megan Chu

Pacific Rim Championships, April 21-23 – Cali, Colombia

Jaelyn Chin, Isabella Chong, Megan Chu, Dawn Kim, Yana Golovan, Natalia de la Rosa

Tashkent World Cup, April 26-28 – Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Alexandria Kautzman, Rin Keys

Gdynia Rhythmic Stars, May 3-5 – Gdynia, Poland

Isabella Chong, Rin Keys, Dawn Kim, Sarah Mariotti, Natalia de La Rosa

European Cup, May 3-5 – Baku, Azerbaijan

Alexandria Kautzman

Portimão International Tournament, May 4-6 – Portimão, Portugal

Anastasia Dubinkina, Aleksia Khilkevich, Aurora Sullivan

Portimão World Challenge Cup, May 10-12 – Portimão, Portugal

Evita Griskenas, Lili Mizuno