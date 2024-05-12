2024 USAG GymACT National Championships Final Results: Minnesota gymnastics clinches men's team title

The USAG GymAct National Championships 2024 was scheduled on May 11, 2024, at the Volusia County Ocean Center. Some of the most high-profile gymnastics sides in the US Collegiate circuit took part in the USAG GyAct National Championships.

The 2024 tournament saw the Minnesota Gymnastics side clinch the men's team title with a cumulative score of 321.500. Charlie Larson and Joseph Parnell performed staggeringly in the floor exercises of the USAG GymAct National Championships 2024.

Arizona State University led by their star players Aiden Myers and Elliot Foster followed Minnesota in the second position with 318.200 points. Washington University and Temple followed suit with 305.650 and 301.350 points in the 2024 USAG GymAct National Championships.

2024 USAG GymAct National Championships: Complete Results

ASU Men's Gymnastics Team

Here are the complete results of the 2024 edition of the USAG GymAct National Championships:

Event name- Overall team score in the USAG GymAct National Championships

1. Minnesota GymAct- 321.500

2. Arizona State University- 318.200

3. Washington University- 305.650

4. Temple- 301.350

5. Mavericks- 295.650

6. IOWA GymAct- 289.900

7. Bay Area Bandits- 289.800

8. New York Alliance- 286.400

9. SC United- 280.700

10. NIU- 277.050

Event name- Floor

1. Charlie Larson, Minnesota GymAct- 13.900

2. Joseph Pennell, Minnesota GymAct- 13.500

3. Kellen Ryan, Minnesota GymAct- 13.400

4. Jackson Harrison, Arizona State University- 13.300

5. Aidan Myers, Arizona State University- 13.200

5. Joshua Ladie, Kansas City United- 13.200

5. Ben Letvin, Minnesota GymAct- 13.200

5. Henry Counts, Minnesota GymAct- 13.200

9. Zack Murray, Washington University- 13.150

10. Jack Miller, Washington University- 13.100

10. David Grossman, Minnesota GymAct- 13.100

Event name- Pommel

1. Carter Hawthorne, Washington University- 13.650

2. Jack Gagamov, Minnesota GymAct- 13.550

3. Clayton Cunningham, Arizona State University- 13.450

3. Aiden Myers, Arizona State University- 13.450

5. Kellen Ryan, Minnesota GymAct- 12.950

5. Jerid Enyard, Northern Illinois University- 12.950

7. Kekoa Taylor, Minnesota GymAct- 12.900

8. Riley Lineman, Washington University- 12.800

9. Zachary Litwin, Arizona State University- 12.750

10. Gavin Robey, Mavericks- 12.600

Event name- Rings

1. Aidan Myers, Arizona State University- 14.000

1. Zack Murray, Washington University- 14.000

3. Owen Frank, Minnesota GymAct- 13.900

4. Riley Lineman, Washington University- 13.850

5. Nicky Franz, Arizona State University- 13.750

5. Ethan DiGerolamo, Arizona State University- 13.750

7. Evan Zakrewski, Temple- 13.650

7. Christian Abran, Minnesota GymAct- 13.650

7. Elliot Foster, Arizona State University- 13.650

10. Will Howard, Arizona State University- 13.550

Event name- Vaults

1. Kellen Ryan, Minnesota GymAct- 14.800

2. Ben Letvin, Minnesota GymAct- 14.650

3. Jackson Harrison, Arizona State University- 14.350

4. David Grossman, Minnesota GymAct- 14.100

4. Charlie Larson, Minnesota GymAct- 14.100

4. Evan McGrath, Mavericks- 14.100

7. Caden Peacock, Arizona State University- 13.950

8. Raif Schaffner, IOWA GymAct- 13.900

9. Brandon Baskin, Temple- 13.850

10. Adrian Facundo, Washington University- 13.800

Event name- Parallel Bars

1. Elliot Foster, Arizona State University- 14.350

2. Caden Peacock, Arizona State University- 13.450

2. Aiden Myers, Arizona State University- 13.450

4. Zac Raymond, Temple- 13.300

4. Evan Hymanson, Bay Area Bandits- 13.300]

6. Owen Frank, Minnesota GymAct- 13.250

7. Ben Letvin, Minnesota GymAct- 13.150

7. David Grossman, Minnesota GymAct- 13.150

9. William Perace, Bay Area Bandits- 12.900

10. Christian Abran, Minnesota GymAct- 12.800

Event name- Horizontal Bars

1. William Pearce, Bay Area Bandits- 13.350

2. Ben Letvin, Minnesota GymAct- 13.300

3. Jack Gagamov, Minnesota GymAct- 13.250

4. Caden Peacock, Arizona State University- 13.000

5. Justin Smith, Arizona State University- 12.950

6. Elliot Foster, Arizona State University- 12.900

7. David Grossman, Minnesota GymAct- 12.850

7. Justin Lancisi, Minnesota GymAct- 12.850

9. Aidan Myers, Arizona State University- 12.800

10. Evan Hymanson, Bay Area Results- 12.700