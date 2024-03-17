2024 Velocity Fest 14 Results: Ackeem Blake and Tia Clayton record their personal best to finish on top positions

The highly-anticipated 2024 Velocity Fest 14 witnessed a few breathtaking performances as athletes stepped onto the track in Jamaica.

The 2024 Velocity Fest 14 represents the World Athletics Tour Series Challenger and was held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, March 16. Ackeem Blake, Zharnel Hughes, and Tia Clayton were among the ones vying for the top positions.

Tia Clayton records her personal best at the 2024 Velocity Fest 14

Tia Clayton recorded her personal best in the 100m event on Saturday after registering a spectacular time of 11.12 seconds to leave behind Remona Burchell and Krystal Tuckerlee Sloley who clocked 11.36 and 11.42, respectively.

She improved her previous personal best of 11.23 seconds which she registered for the first time on June 3, 2023, at the same stadium. Two months later, she recorded the same time in Italy.

Finals Results of events at the 2024 Velocity Fest 14

Men's 100m Finals A

Ramone Barnswell (JAM) - 10.32 (.313)s Javari Thomas (JAM) - 10.32 (.316)s Ashanie Romine Smith (JAM) -10.33s

Men's 100M Finals B

Nickoy Drummond (JAM) - 10.46s Tevin Hyman (JAM) - 10.47s Mazinho Barrett (JAM) - 10.50s

Men's 100m Finals C

Justin Frater (JAM) - 10.59s Jace Witter (JAM) - 10.63s David Tomlinson (JAM) - 10.75s

Women's 100m Finals A

Tia Clayton (JAM) - 11.12s Remona Burchell (JAM) - 11.36s Krystal Tuckerlee Sloley (JAM) - 11.42s

Women's 100m Finals B

Shurria Amoy Henry (JAM) - 11.70s Yanique Thompson (JAM) - 11.83s Ayla M. Pessoa Rollins (JAM) - 12.21s

Men's 110m hurdles

Joel Bryan (JAM) - 13.87s Odario Phillips (JAM) - 13.90s Norman Pittersgill (JAM) - 14.04s

Men's 200m Finals A

Zharnel Hughes (GBR) - 20.40s Rusheen McDonald (JAM) - 20.59s Demish Gaye (JAM) - 20.65s

Men's 200m Finals B

Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 20.45s Wendell Miller (BAH) - 20.61s Paul Henry (JAM) - 20.96s

Men's 200m Finals C

Oblique Seville (JAM) - 20.17s Roshawn Clarke (JAM) - 20.69s Shamar Horatio (JAM) - 20.83s

Men's 200m Finals D

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (JAM) - 20.74s Rohan Watson (JAM) - 21.14s Jaheim Diosi (JAM) - 21.33s

Men's 200m Finals E

Ahsauni Rasheed Segree (JAM) - 21.63s Mohamed Minhaal Shamin (MDV) - 22.10s Gregory Matthew Williams (JAM) - 22.44s

Women's 200m Finals A

Sada Williams (BAR) - 22.70 Roneisha McGregor (JAM) - 23.55 Tina Clayton (JAM) - 23.73

Women's 200m Finals B

Ashley Williams (JAM) - 23.45s Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM) - 23.88s Shana Kaye Anderson - (JAM) 24.61s

Javelin Throw Finals (800g)

Elvis Graham (JAM) - 71.26m Zaavan Richards (JAM) - 65.67m Andre Raymond (JAM) - 53.40m

Men's 400M Finals A

Malik Kymani (JAM) - 45.59s Assinie Wilson (JAM) - 46.66s Jeremy Bembridge (JAM) - 47.23s

Men's 400m Finals B

Dante Gordon (JAM) - 48.85s Kemar Davis (JAM) - 48.95s Gregory Williams (JAM) - 50.04s

Men's High Jump Finals

Lushane Wilson (JAM) - 2.10m

Women's 400m Finals

Tovea Jenkins (JAM) - 53.14s Akrisa Eristee (JAM) - 54.86s Annalice Brady (JAM) - 56.00s

Men's 800M Finals

Cris Smith (JAM) - 2:01.41 Demour Cunninghum(JAM) - 2:03.54 Kristoff Wilson (JAM) - 2:03.75

Men's Discus Throw Finals (2 kgs)

Traves Smikle (JAM) - 65.96m Fredrick Dacres (JAM) - 64.80m Chad Wright (JAM) - 62.42m

Women's Shot Put (4kgs)

Llyodricia Cameron (JAM) - 15.91m Breanna Monteith (JAM) - 12.16m Shadae Lawrence (JAM) - 12.06m

Women's Long Jump Finals

Tissanna Hickling (JAM) - 6.09 Serena Cole (JAM) - 5.88 Mellisa Walker (JAM) - 5.60

Women's Discus Throw Finals (1 kg)

Samantha Hall (JAM) -62.12 Shadae Lawrence (JAM) - 58.63 Llyodricia Cameron (JAM) - 46.57

Men's Shot Put Finals (7.26kgs)

Moses Parkinson (JAM) - 16.78 Tio-Josh Mowatt (JAM) - 14.44 O'Neil Collins (JAM) - 13.80