2024 Velocity Fest 14 Results: Ackeem Blake and Tia Clayton record their personal best to finish on top positions

The highly-anticipated 2024 Velocity Fest 14 witnessed a few breathtaking performances as athletes stepped onto the track in Jamaica.
The 2024 Velocity Fest 14 represents the World Athletics Tour Series Challenger and was held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, March 16. Ackeem Blake, Zharnel Hughes, and Tia Clayton were among the ones vying for the top positions.
Tia Clayton records her personal best at the 2024 Velocity Fest 14
Tia Clayton recorded her personal best in the 100m event on Saturday after registering a spectacular time of 11.12 seconds to leave behind Remona Burchell and Krystal Tuckerlee Sloley who clocked 11.36 and 11.42, respectively.
She improved her previous personal best of 11.23 seconds which she registered for the first time on June 3, 2023, at the same stadium. Two months later, she recorded the same time in Italy.
Finals Results of events at the 2024 Velocity Fest 14
Men's 100m Finals A
- Ramone Barnswell (JAM) - 10.32 (.313)s
- Javari Thomas (JAM) - 10.32 (.316)s
- Ashanie Romine Smith (JAM) -10.33s
Men's 100M Finals B
- Nickoy Drummond (JAM) - 10.46s
- Tevin Hyman (JAM) - 10.47s
- Mazinho Barrett (JAM) - 10.50s
Men's 100m Finals C
- Justin Frater (JAM) - 10.59s
- Jace Witter (JAM) - 10.63s
- David Tomlinson (JAM) - 10.75s
Women's 100m Finals A
- Tia Clayton (JAM) - 11.12s
- Remona Burchell (JAM) - 11.36s
- Krystal Tuckerlee Sloley (JAM) - 11.42s
Women's 100m Finals B
- Shurria Amoy Henry (JAM) - 11.70s
- Yanique Thompson (JAM) - 11.83s
- Ayla M. Pessoa Rollins (JAM) - 12.21s
Men's 110m hurdles
- Joel Bryan (JAM) - 13.87s
- Odario Phillips (JAM) - 13.90s
- Norman Pittersgill (JAM) - 14.04s
Men's 200m Finals A
- Zharnel Hughes (GBR) - 20.40s
- Rusheen McDonald (JAM) - 20.59s
- Demish Gaye (JAM) - 20.65s
Men's 200m Finals B
- Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 20.45s
- Wendell Miller (BAH) - 20.61s
- Paul Henry (JAM) - 20.96s
Men's 200m Finals C
- Oblique Seville (JAM) - 20.17s
- Roshawn Clarke (JAM) - 20.69s
- Shamar Horatio (JAM) - 20.83s
Men's 200m Finals D
- Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (JAM) - 20.74s
- Rohan Watson (JAM) - 21.14s
- Jaheim Diosi (JAM) - 21.33s
Men's 200m Finals E
- Ahsauni Rasheed Segree (JAM) - 21.63s
- Mohamed Minhaal Shamin (MDV) - 22.10s
- Gregory Matthew Williams (JAM) - 22.44s
Women's 200m Finals A
- Sada Williams (BAR) - 22.70
- Roneisha McGregor (JAM) - 23.55
- Tina Clayton (JAM) - 23.73
Women's 200m Finals B
- Ashley Williams (JAM) - 23.45s
- Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM) - 23.88s
- Shana Kaye Anderson - (JAM) 24.61s
Javelin Throw Finals (800g)
- Elvis Graham (JAM) - 71.26m
- Zaavan Richards (JAM) - 65.67m
- Andre Raymond (JAM) - 53.40m
Men's 400M Finals A
- Malik Kymani (JAM) - 45.59s
- Assinie Wilson (JAM) - 46.66s
- Jeremy Bembridge (JAM) - 47.23s
Men's 400m Finals B
- Dante Gordon (JAM) - 48.85s
- Kemar Davis (JAM) - 48.95s
- Gregory Williams (JAM) - 50.04s
Men's High Jump Finals
- Lushane Wilson (JAM) - 2.10m
Women's 400m Finals
- Tovea Jenkins (JAM) - 53.14s
- Akrisa Eristee (JAM) - 54.86s
- Annalice Brady (JAM) - 56.00s
Men's 800M Finals
- Cris Smith (JAM) - 2:01.41
- Demour Cunninghum(JAM) - 2:03.54
- Kristoff Wilson (JAM) - 2:03.75
Men's Discus Throw Finals (2 kgs)
- Traves Smikle (JAM) - 65.96m
- Fredrick Dacres (JAM) - 64.80m
- Chad Wright (JAM) - 62.42m
Women's Shot Put (4kgs)
- Llyodricia Cameron (JAM) - 15.91m
- Breanna Monteith (JAM) - 12.16m
- Shadae Lawrence (JAM) - 12.06m
Women's Long Jump Finals
- Tissanna Hickling (JAM) - 6.09
- Serena Cole (JAM) - 5.88
- Mellisa Walker (JAM) - 5.60
Women's Discus Throw Finals (1 kg)
- Samantha Hall (JAM) -62.12
- Shadae Lawrence (JAM) - 58.63
- Llyodricia Cameron (JAM) - 46.57
Men's Shot Put Finals (7.26kgs)
- Moses Parkinson (JAM) - 16.78
- Tio-Josh Mowatt (JAM) - 14.44
- O'Neil Collins (JAM) - 13.80