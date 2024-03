2024 Velocity Fest 14: Schedule, order of events, participants, and where to watch

The much awaited Velocity Fest 14 2024 is nearly here, and the event promises some sizzling outdoor track and field action. Taking place at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, the World Athletics Continental Tour Series Challenger will feature a star studded field.

The event lasts only a day and will feature the likes of Akeem Blake, Zharnel Hughes, Antonio Watson, Brianna Williams, Zaneek Brown and more take to the ground in a bid for gold. Taking place on March 16, the Velocity Fest 14 will feature 12 events for men and 10 events for women.

In the past, the tournament has dished out some unexpected results and unforgettable races, and fans will be hoping to see a repeat of that this time around.

Velocity Fest 14: Where to watch

Fans eager to catch their favorite athletes live at the 2024 Velocity Fest can tune in to the YouTube channel TrackalertsTV. The channel will be providing live streams of all the events happening on Saturday.

Velocity Fest 14: Full schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 Velocity Fest 14:

4:00 PM EST

Paralympic T45 - T47 400m Final (Men Senior)

Paralympic T45 High Jump Final (Men Senior)

Paralympic T20 Long Jump Final (Men Senior)

Paralympic T47 Long Jump Final (Men Senior)

Paralympic T20 Long Jump Final (Women Senior)

Paralympic F46 Discus Throw (1kg) Final

(Women Senior)

Paralympic F13 Javelin Throw (800g) Final (Men Senior)

Paralympic F43 - F44 Javelin Throw (800g) Final (Men Senior)

4:15 PM EST

Paralympic T13 400m Final (Men Senior)

4:30 PM EST

Paralympic T20 400m Final (Women Senior)

Long Jump Final (Men Senior)

Paralympic F46 Shot Put (4kg) Final (Women Senior)

Paralympic F43 Discus Throw (2kg) Final (Men Senior)

4:40 PM EST

Paralympic T37 100m Final (Women Senior)

4:45 PM EST

Paralympic T43 - T44 100m Final (Men Senior)

4:50 PM EST

Paralympic T45 - T47 100m Final (Men Senior)

5:00 PM EST

100m Heat 1 & 2 (Women Senior)

High Jump Final (Women Senior)

Shot Put (7.26kg) Final (Men Senior)

Discus Throw (1kg) Final (Women Senior)

5:15 PM EST

100m Heat 1 & 2 (Men Senior)

5:30 PM EST

800m Final (Men Senior)

Long Jump Final (Women Senior)

5:40 PM EST

400m Final (Women Senior)

5:45 PM EST

400m Final A (Men Senior)

400m Final B (Men Senior)

Shot Put (4kg) Final (Women Senior)

Discus Throw (2kg) Final (Men Senior)

6:00 PM EST

400m Hurdles (76.2cm / 35m) Final (Women Senior)

High Jump Final (Men Senior)

Triple Jump Final (Men Senior)

6:05 PM EST

400m Hurdles (91.4cm / 35m) Final (Men Senior)

6:30 PM EST

200m Final A (Women Senior)

200m Final B (Women Senior)

Triple Jump Final (Women Senior)

Javelin Throw (800g) Final (Men Senior)

6:40 PM EST

200m Final A (Men Senior)

200m Final B (Men Senior)

7:00 PM EST

110m Hurdles (106.7cm / 9.14m) Final (Men Senior)

7:15 PM EST

100m Hurdles (83.8cm / 8.5m) Final (Women Senior)

7:40 PM EST

100m Final B (Women Senior)

7:43 PM EST

100m Final A (Women Senior)

7:45 PM EST

100m Final C (Men Senior)

7:50 PM EST

100m Final B (Men Senior)

7:55 PM EST

100m Final A ( Men Senior)

Velocity Fest 14: Full list of participants

Velocity Fest 14: Men's and Women's Track Event Participants

Ackeem Blake, Ahsauni Segree, Angelina Ferguson, Antonio Watson, Ashley Williams, Blaine Buckle, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Brendon Rodney, Briana Williams, Bryan Levell, Chad Miller, Darion Casime Skerritt, Jaheim Diosi, Janieve Russell, Javaughnie Davis, Jhevaughn Matherson, Johan Timoy O'Gilvie, Davede Buckham, Demish Gaye, Emanuel Archibald, Alexia Beckford, Amoi Brown, Andre Orlando Harris, Angelina Ferguson, Ashanie Romine Smith, Ayla M. Pessoa-Rollins, Blaine Buckle, Brendon Rodney, Chad Miller, Clinton Anthony Simmonds, Clive Elson, Daniel Austin, Darion Casime Skerritt, Davede Buckham, David Tomlinson, Debon Lysight, Dominic Williams, Emanuel Archibald, Hudane Tulloch, Ilissa Campbell, Jace Witter, Jaden Bennett, Janeek Brown, Javanne White, Javari Thomas, Jayval Wright, Jazeel Murphy, Johan Timoy O'Gilvie, Akrisa Eristee, Annalice Brady, Assinie Wilson, Charles Anthony Wright, Christopher Gibson, Clinton Anthony Simmonds, Dante Gordon, Deandra Harris, Emil Gordon, Amoi Brown, Andre Orlando Harris, Cris Smith, Demour Cunningham, Gregory Matthew Williams, Hudane Tulloch, Jalen Dyett, Janeek Brown, Javaughn Odane Pinnock, Javaughnie Davis, Javier Brown, Jeremy Bembridge, Jevuaghn White, Jodean Williams, Joel Bryan, Jonielle Smith, Jordan James, Junior Harris, Jura Levy, Justin Frater, Kadrian Goldson, Kalani Cook, Kasheem Green, Keeno Burrell, Kemar Davis, Kishawna Niles, Kristoff Wilson, Krystal Sloley, Kuron Griffith, Luana Lewis, Malik Kymani James-King, Mario Williams, Mariyam Ru Ya Ali, Mazinho Barrett, McKish Compton, Melina Doiron, Micheal Campbell, Milton Sergeant, Mohamed Minhaal Shamin, Najay Mickiel, Natasha Morrison, Nickoy Drummond, Nicoy White, Nishion Ebanks, Normalee Whyte, Norman Pittersgill, Oblique Seville, Odaine Abraham Crooks, Odario Phillips, Osa Akil Blaire, Oshane Bailey, Paul Henry, Ramone Barnswell, Rohan Watson, Romal Sewell, Roshane Jason McLeod, Roshawn Clarke, Rusheen McDonald, Ryan Webber, Sada Williams, Saymon Rijo, Shamar Horatio, Shana Kaye Anderson, Shanniel Dawson, Shashalee Forbes, Shawn Bryan, Shiann Rashana Salmon, Shockoria Wallace, Shurria Amoy Henry, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Taina Edward's, Terrique Stennett, Terry Ricardo Thomas, Tevin Hyman, Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Tovea Jenkins, Tyquendo Tracey, Tyrece Hyman, Wayne McPherson, Wendell Miller, Yanique Thompson, Zandrion Barnes, Zaza Wellington, Zeneal Fearon, Zharnel Hughes, Zoe Addlery.

Velocity Fest 14: Men's and Women's Field Participants

Alex Watkins, Andre Raymond, Asasia Malcolm, Aubrey Allen, Breanna Monteith, Chad Dimitri Wright, Chevaughn Parkinson, Christoff Bryan, David Tomlinson, Deshaun Josiah Roberts, Devon Spencer, Elvis Graham, Emanuel Archibald, Fedrick Andray Dacres, Jafar Ibn Moore, Jamar Tyere Reid, Janiel Montaque, Jordan Richards, Lloydricia Cameron, Lushane Wilson, Mellisa Walker, Moses Parkinson, Nicholai Blossom, O'Neil Collins, Raymond Richards, Samantha Hall, Sashell Walters, Savaughney McLeod, Serena Cole, Shadae Lawrence, Shamar Russell, Shanieka Ricketts, Shavon Hanson, Shawn-D Thompson.

Velocity Fest 14: Men's and Women's Paralympic Track Participants

Asoysona Campbell, Attean Makesi Williams, Christopher Bourne, Jahmarley Richards, Jonathan Javel Ferguson, Nickel Tevin Martin Walters, Shane Hudson, Tajay Gayle, Tio-Josh Mowatt, Tissanna Hickling, Traves Smikle, Vernon Eugene Turner, Victoria Christie, Zaavan Richards.

Velocity Fest 14: Men's and Women's Paralympic Field Participants

Isaiah Benjamin, Ishona Stacy-Ann Charles, Kerona Tiamoy Salmon, Mcdonald Matthew Edwards, Nickel Tevin Martin Walters, Saint-John Luther Martin, Theador Subba, Wimana Akeem Wayne Stwart.