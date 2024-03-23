2024 Wanda Diamond League Suzhou - List of athletes announced so far ft. Christian Coleman, Yohan Blake

The eagerly awaited 2024 Diamond League series is set to kick off in April this year ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 15 invitational meeting series promises to deliver stellar performances from some of the top athletes throughout the year, with the first meet set to take place in Xiamen before the curtains are drawn in Brussels. The athletes will compete in the first 14 meetings of the series to collect points and vie in the two-day final event in Belgium on September 13 and 14, 2024.

The series will feature elite athletes, with the likes of Cristian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Yohan Blake, and Mondo Duplantis competing in the Suzhou meet in April 2024.

Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Yohan Blake will lock horns in the Shanghai Diamond League

Yohan Blake at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Top sprinters Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Yohan Blake will engage in a showdown in Shanghai on April 27, 2024. While Coleman and Kerley have recorded their personal best of 9.76 seconds in the 100m in 2019 and 2022, respectively, the Jamaican sprinter clocked his personal best of 9.69 seconds in 2012.

While Blake brings rich experience to the track, the American sprinters are also poised as favorites with their recent victories, including Coleman bagging a 60m gold medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships and Kerley's 100m gold at the Hurricane Invitational.

Mondo Duplantis will vie to secure his fourth Diamond League title in 2024

Mondo Duplantis secured the pole vault diamond league in 2023

Olympic gold medalist and world champion pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis will contend to clinch his fourth consecutive title, a run that began in 2021.

The Swedish-American athlete secured a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. and has two gold world championship medals from 2022 and 2023. He holds the world record with a stunning mark of 6.23m.

The 24-year-old recently secured a gold medal at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow and has twice been a European champion.

Hamish Kerr and Mutaz Barsham will face off to clinch their first Diamond League title

Kiwi high-jumper Hamish Kerr recently secured a gold medal at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships and is also a 2022 Commonwealth Games winner in his discipline.

Mutaz Barsham secured a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and earned the world championships title thrice — in 2017, 2019, and 2022. The 32-year-old Qatari also holds the Asian Record (AR) in indoor and outdoor high jump.

While both athletes boast spectacular achievements, they are yet to add the Diamond League title to their accomplishments list, which they will pursue in April.

List of 2024 Diamond League Meetings

Xiamen - April 20

Shanghai/Suzhou - April 27

Doha - May 10

Rabat - May 19

Eugene - May 25

Oslo - May 30

Stockholm - June 2

Paris - July 7

Monaco - July 12

London - July 20

Lausanne - August 22

Silesia - August 25

Rome - August 30

Zurich - September 5

Brussels - September 13 and 14