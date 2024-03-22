After an exhilarating regular season, the 2024 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships are finally upon us. The event will see the best of the Big Ten Conference take on each other at the Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday, March 23.

Going into the championships, the hosts, Michigan State, currently sit atop the rankings. The Spartans are unbeaten in the Big Ten conference so far this season, boasting a record of 9-0. Behind them in the standings is Michigan, with a 9-1 slate.

The MSU Spartans have finished as runner-ups at the past two Big Ten Gymnastics Championships, both times falling short to the Michigan Wolverines. This time around, the MSU team will look to reverse those results, competing on home ground on the back of a phenomenal season that saw them register a program record (National Qualifying Score) NQS of 197.615.

In third place on the rankings table behind the Spartans and Wolverines is Ohio State, with Minnesota and Illinois rounding out the top five.

2024 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships: Qualified teams

Here are the ten teams that will be performing in East Lansing tomorrow:

Michigan State Michigan Ohio State Minnesota Illinois Nebraska Penn State Maryland Iowa Rutgers

2024 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships: Schedule

The Big Ten Championships will be held in two sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. The bottom six of the ranking, Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, Maryland, Iowa, and Rutgers will be first in action at 12 PM ET.

Later in the day, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Minnesota will take to the floor at the Jenison Field House at 5:30 PM ET to complete the day.

Here is the full schedule for the Big Ten Championships (times are subject to change):

Afternoon - Session I (Noon ET) VAULT BYE 1 BARS BEAM BYE 2 FLOOR Rotation 1 Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Maryland Illinois Iowa Rotation 2 Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Maryland Illinois Rotation 3 Illinois Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Maryland Rotation 4 Maryland Illinois Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rutgers Rotation 5 Rutgers Maryland Illinois Iowa Nebraska Penn State Rotation 6 Penn State Rutgers Maryland Illinois Iowa Nebraska Evening - Session II (5:30 p.m. ET) VAULT BARS BEAM FLOOR Rotation 1 Michigan Minnesota Ohio State Michigan State Rotation 2 Michigan State Michigan Minnesota Ohio State Rotation 3 Ohio State Michigan State Michigan Minnesota Rotation 4 Minnesota Ohio State Michigan State Michigan

Big Ten Gymnastics Championships: Where to watch

Fans eager to watch the best of the Big Ten in action can find coverage of the whole championships on the Big Ten Network. Additionally, a live stream of the event will also be available on the FOX Sports App.