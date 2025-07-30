  • home icon
"2025 has presented many hurdles" - Fred Kerley shares update about his participation at USATF after navigating a tough year

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:47 GMT
65th Mt. San Antonio College Relays - Source: Getty
Fred Kerley shares an important update about the USATF [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic medalist sprinter Fred Kerley shared a crucial update about the upcoming USATF Championships. The 30-year-old sprinter revealed that he won't be participating at the USATF Championships, which will be held from July 31 onwards in Eugene, Oregon.

Kerley shared the unexpected news on his X account [formerly Twitter]. The double Olympic medalist sprinter mentioned that he would take further time to get back on track, and he thanked his supporters for the constant support.

Kerley wrote on his X account,

"The 100m should be a straight sprint. 2025 has presented many hurdles. Taking some time out to get back on track. No USATF Champs this year. Thanks to all my supporters."
Fred Kerley has had a roller coaster of a ride in the 2025 season. Kerley participated in the inaugural season of the Grand Slam Track League, and barely managed to finish last in the 100m event. However, before he could join the Miami leg of the same, the 30-year-old sprinter was arrested for alleged battery assault by his ex girlfriend and fellow Olympian, Alaysha Johnson, as per reports.

According to reports, Kerley was previously arrested in January 2025 as well, following an altercation with the Miami police officials. The 30-year-old sprinter's detention was extended when his wife, Aneglica, pressed charges against him.

When Fred Kerley revealed his aim of participating at the LA Olympics in 2028

Fred Kerley at the Paris Olympics in 2024 [Image Source : Getty]
Fred Kerley at the Paris Olympics in 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

Fred Kerley revealed his ambitions of participating at the Los Angeles Olympics, which is scheduled for mid-July 2028. The 30-year-old sprinter wants to add a gold medal to his collection.

Kerley displayed his consecutive medals from the quadrennial events held at Tokyo and Paris, respectively, on his X account. The 30-year-old sprinter wrote,

"The journey don't stop. My 2 Olympic medal from Tokyo to Paris. Next stop homecoming."

Fred Kerley is amongst the 10 fastest male sprinters of all time, with a best timing of 9.76 seconds recorded at Eugene, Oregon, in 2022. The 30-year-old sprinter had won a silver medal in the men's 100m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Kerley was one of the favorites to win the Olympic gold medal at the quadrennial event held in Paris last year. However, his teammate Noah Lyles outpaced him to win the Olympic gold medal for the USA after two decades in the men's 100m. Justin Gatlin had last won the gold medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Kerley last participated at the Rome leg of the Wanda Diamond League in June 2025, where he finished fifth in the 100m event, with a timing of 10.06 seconds.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
