2x All-American Morgan Price joins a new program in latest NCAA transfer portal pick

Morgan Price recently signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks for the upcoming NCAA season. She announced the decision after a remarkable run at the Fisk Lady Gymdogs, a gymnastics team at Fisk University that made history by becoming the first black school to launch a gymnastics program, founded in 2022.

Price will join the Razorbacks after competing at Fisk University for three seasons. She became the first HBCU (Historically black colleges and Universities) gymnast to earn a perfect 10, which she achieved on bars in February at Temple University. Her illustrious career at Fisk University boasts six WCGNIC titles, including back-to-back all-around titles in 2024 and 2025. She also holds a 9.900+ career high on all events, making her a three-time First Team All-American.

The former HBCU gymnast earned distinguished honors in 2024, including the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Amateur Female Athlete of the Year and HBCU Sports Female Athlete of the Year award. She recorded her personal best score of 39.500 in the all-around event twice in the 2025 season. The Razorbacks Gymnastics announced the news on Instagram and wrote:

"Trailblazer. Winner. Star. 🤩 The back-to-back WCGNIC all-around champ is officially heading to The Hill!"

With a year left of her eligibility, Price will join her older sister, Frankie, at the Razorbacks program, who has earned two All-SEC honors.

Morgan Price made her feelings known after defending her Women's Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships title

Morgan Price of the Fisk Bulldogs against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Morgan Price made history after defending her all-around title at the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships, which were held at Centenary Dome in Shreveport, Louisiana, in April. She became the first HBCU gymnast to clinch two consecutive titles.

Price dominated the all-around event with a stunning score of 39.500 points and dominated all the events by posting 9.8250 on vault, 9.850 on uneven bars (tied with Texas gymnast Kaitlyn Hoiland), 9.8625 on balance beam, and 9.9000 on the floor. In an interview following the notable feat, Price reflected on her journey and said (via Forbes.com):

“I’ve worked so hard for these moments. I want just to go out there, give it my best, and do what I normally do…if I do, I know everything will fall into place.”

In 2024, Morgan Price became the first HBCU gymnast to win the USA Collegiate National Title.

